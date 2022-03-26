FRONT ROYAL — Pyrotechnics filled the air around the stage when it was announced that longtime radio personality Barry Lee was recipient of the Top of Virginia Regional Chamber’s Lifetime Community Impact Award.
Thursday night’s Greater Good Awards marked just the second time the award has been given out, with Charles W. Orndorff Sr. winning in 2016.
The award is given to a community member who has demonstrated a lifetime of high ethics and integrity, leadership traits, creativity and whose actions have positively impacted the community.
“I’ve been blessed to do what I love for 45 years, but to be able to connect with so many people, to interview so many people in this incredible community, I’ve always said that somehow it’s something spiritual and good people get funneled into this community,” Lee told the crowd at Shenandoah Valley Golf Club. “I’m a lucky, lucky guy to do what I’ve done.”
Lee, whose full name is Barry Lee Bowser, spent 45 years on the radio, 37 years at WINC-FM as the morning show host, retiring in July 2021. He hosted “Cable Talk” on a local cable channel for 21 years.
He also founded “Chain of Checks” in 1986, which, to date, has raised over $1.5 million for local nonprofit groups. And he has volunteered and/or emceed at countless community events including the Shenandoah Apple Blossom Festival, the Top of Virginia Regional Chamber Valor Awards, First Night of Winchester, Middletown Fourth of July Parade and the Lord Fairfax Community College Follies.
“Barry is 100% authentic in all aspects of his life as he does for the community without seeking attention or personal accolades,” stated a letter nominating him for the award.
He also has helped many radio listeners with weddings, funerals and marriage proposals.
In 2020, he was named Middletown Citizen of the Year. The following year, he was named a Rotary International Paul Harris Fellow for his vast community service efforts. He also received an award from the Community Foundation of Northern Shenandoah Valley for the Chain of Checks.
Lee said thanked the Top of Virginia Regional Chamber for Thursday’s event.
“With all the hurt that’s going on around the world and heartbreak, it’s nice to just look across the room and see the greater good in all these faces,” he said. “We needed this.”
