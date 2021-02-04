WINCHESTER — Nominees for the Top of Virginia Regional Chamber’s Greater Good Awards have been announced.

The awards include Large Business of the Year, Small Business of the Year, Entrepreneur of the Year, Emerging Leader Award, Citizen of the Year Award and Nonprofit of the Year.

“The Greater Good Awards gives the community the opportunity to applaud the efforts of our outstanding business community and the contributions they make to the quality of life in the Top of Virginia,” Top of Virginia President and CEO Cynthia Schneider said. “By participating in the nomination process the community can add their voice to this celebration of good news from 2020.”

Nominees are judged on community involvement, ethics and character, leadership, creativity, economic impact, and growth. Peers send in a nomination form with a personal story or observation summary and any statistical information they may have.

Past chamber board chairs serve on a selection committee that determines the winners.

“It is such an honor and amazing experience to read the heartfelt words sent from the nominees peers,” Danita Roble, the chamber’s director of event management, said. “We have so much love and respect in our community. It makes me proud to be part of such an awesome community and organization”

Winners of the awards will be announced during the Greater Good Awards, which will be held at 5:30 p.m. on March 18 at The Alamo Drafthouse. This year’s theme is “A Star Among Us.”

Registration for the event is available on the Top of Virginia Regional Chamber’s website.

The event will feature a 50/50 raffle, a cash bar and dinner.

2020-21 Award Nominees include:

Legacy Award — an award for longest standing Chamber Member

Wilkins Shoe Center (73 Years)

Entrepreneur of the Year

Will Lawrence, Edward Jones

Michael Callahan CPA, Michael Callahan and Associates, LLC

Thomas Stamulis, True North Group LLC.

Small Business of the Year

Edward Jones, James Imoh

Netmakers Communications LLC., Jon Marcy

Kimberly’s, Kimberly Sowers

Michael Callahan and Associates, LLC

Clutter Troops, Chuck Lehrer

True North Group, Thomas Stamulis

Large Business of the Year

Valley Health

Shenandoah University

The Village at Orchard Ridge

Blue Ridge Industries

YHB

Emerging Leader Award

Greg Vossler, Green Bay Packaging

Lauren Gwinn, MyPotential at Home

Non-Profit of the Year

Shenandoah Area on Aging

United Way/Valley Assistance Network

The Laurel Center

Literacy Volunteers

Child Safe Center

I’m Just me Movement

Citizen of the Year

Jenn Shea-Roop

Sheriff Lenny Millholland

Lauren Gwinn

Sabra Veach

Dr. Nicholas Restrepo

Stephens City Councilwoman Tina Stevens

Circle of Excellence — This is a special added award that will honor some special people and their achievements.

— Contact Matt Welch

at mwelch@winchesterstar.com

