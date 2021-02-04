WINCHESTER — Nominees for the Top of Virginia Regional Chamber’s Greater Good Awards have been announced.
The awards include Large Business of the Year, Small Business of the Year, Entrepreneur of the Year, Emerging Leader Award, Citizen of the Year Award and Nonprofit of the Year.
“The Greater Good Awards gives the community the opportunity to applaud the efforts of our outstanding business community and the contributions they make to the quality of life in the Top of Virginia,” Top of Virginia President and CEO Cynthia Schneider said. “By participating in the nomination process the community can add their voice to this celebration of good news from 2020.”
Nominees are judged on community involvement, ethics and character, leadership, creativity, economic impact, and growth. Peers send in a nomination form with a personal story or observation summary and any statistical information they may have.
Past chamber board chairs serve on a selection committee that determines the winners.
“It is such an honor and amazing experience to read the heartfelt words sent from the nominees peers,” Danita Roble, the chamber’s director of event management, said. “We have so much love and respect in our community. It makes me proud to be part of such an awesome community and organization”
Winners of the awards will be announced during the Greater Good Awards, which will be held at 5:30 p.m. on March 18 at The Alamo Drafthouse. This year’s theme is “A Star Among Us.”
Registration for the event is available on the Top of Virginia Regional Chamber’s website.
The event will feature a 50/50 raffle, a cash bar and dinner.
2020-21 Award Nominees include:
Legacy Award — an award for longest standing Chamber Member
Wilkins Shoe Center (73 Years)
Entrepreneur of the Year
Will Lawrence, Edward Jones
Michael Callahan CPA, Michael Callahan and Associates, LLC
Thomas Stamulis, True North Group LLC.
Small Business of the Year
Edward Jones, James Imoh
Netmakers Communications LLC., Jon Marcy
Kimberly’s, Kimberly Sowers
Michael Callahan and Associates, LLC
Clutter Troops, Chuck Lehrer
True North Group, Thomas Stamulis
Large Business of the Year
Valley Health
Shenandoah University
The Village at Orchard Ridge
Blue Ridge Industries
YHB
Emerging Leader Award
Greg Vossler, Green Bay Packaging
Lauren Gwinn, MyPotential at Home
Non-Profit of the Year
Shenandoah Area on Aging
United Way/Valley Assistance Network
The Laurel Center
Literacy Volunteers
Child Safe Center
I’m Just me Movement
Citizen of the Year
Jenn Shea-Roop
Sheriff Lenny Millholland
Lauren Gwinn
Sabra Veach
Dr. Nicholas Restrepo
Stephens City Councilwoman Tina Stevens
Circle of Excellence — This is a special added award that will honor some special people and their achievements.
