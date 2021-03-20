WINCHESTER — When the COVID-19 pandemic hit the area last March, the business community quickly began to turn its focus to community.
The power of community, especially over the past year, was evident Thursday night as the Top of Virginia Regional Chamber presented its Greater Good Awards live from the Alamo Drafthouse Cinema in the Kernstown Commons. About 150 people attended.
Many of Thursday night’s nominees were up for various awards due in large part to their efforts during the COVID-19 struggle.
That included Dr. Nicolas Restrepo, vice president of medical affairs for Valley Health, who was honored as the Citizen of the Year as well as a member of the first TVRC Greater Good Awards Circle of Excellence.
John Lamanna nominated Restrepo for Citizen of the Year for his work fighting substance abuse as well as the COVID-19 pandemic.
“He is indeed a citizen of our community that has risen to the challenges that have and will continue to adversely impact us all,” Lamanna said in his nomination letter.
Although nominees were told to have prepared statements in the event that they won, Restrepo said he was still “speechless,” before giving his remarks. “It’s been a journey of learning and continual improvement, of collaboration, innovation, excellence and courage like none other all for the greater good,” Restrepo said of the battle against COVID-19. “For many months, it was 24/7 as we learned from our colleagues across the globe. Every presentation started with three words that will forever be etched in my mind: At this time.”
Restrepo said collaboration was a big deal for Valley Health staff, and he credited staff members across the board who continue to work together.
Restrepo was joined in the Circle of Excellence by other medical professionals who have been battling the COVID-19 pandemic, including Lord Fairfax Health District Director Dr. Colin Greene, Valley Health’s Vice President for Population Health Dr. Jeff Feit, chief medical officer for Valley Health Dr. Iyad Sabbagh and Valley Health President and CEO Mark Nantz.
“The Circle of Excellence award is presented to a select group of individuals representing the health care industry in our region who have gone above and beyond the call of duty to assure and protect the health and well-being of our entire region,” chamber President and CEO Cynthia Schneider said presenting the awards. “Responding to the COVID-19 pandemic has tested the health care resources of the Northern Shenandoah Valley and the resilience of its health care providers.”
All of the individuals accepting the award thanked and credited their staffs and the community for their efforts.
Other awards given Thursday night included: Entrepreneur of the Year to Thomas Stamulis, of True North Group; Small Business of the Year to Kimberly’s; Large Business of the Year to YHB CPAs and Consultants; Emerging Leader of the Year to Greg Vossler; and a new award for Non-Profit of the Year to the United Way/Valley Assistance Network.
Phil and Kendra Brewer also accepted the chamber’s first Legacy Award on behalf of Wilkins’ Shoe Center, which has been with the chamber for 73 years.
The event at the Alamo was held in five of the cinema’s theaters, with guests spread out across four theater auditoriums while production and presentations were all handled in a separate theater to promote social distancing.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.