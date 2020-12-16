WINCHESTER — The Dormition of the Virgin Mary Greek Orthodox Church will hold its annual Christmas Bake Sale and Greek Take Out on Saturday.
Hours for pick up are from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. at the church, 1700 Amherst St., near Omps Funeral Home.
Order your favorite foods and baked goods online, and schedule a time for pickup or use the drive through.
Enjoy koulourakia (butter twists) and kourabiedes (sugar-coated Christmas cookies) plus many other sweet treats. You can also order gyros (with beef and lamb), pork souvlaki, spanikopita, dolmades and a variety of salads.
Order through the church's Facebook page, or on its website at http://www.dormition.va.goarch.org/ or at https://dormition-of-the-virgin-mary-1700.square.site/
You pay online and then pick up at the church. All proceeds benefit the church.
