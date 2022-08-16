Erick Green hopes Saturday's event at Mt. Carmel Baptist Church in Winchester is just the start of annual summer involvement with the local community.
The 31-year-old former Millbrook High School and Virginia Tech basketball star finished his ninth year of professional basketball in May with Treviso, joining the Italian Serie A team for the stretch run of their season after helping the Zhejiang Golden Bulls reach the quarterfinals in the Chinese Basketball Association in April.
The 6-foot-3, 185-pound guard spends most of his time overseas, with seven of his nine professional seasons having taken place in Europe or Asia. But Green is at the point of his career where he wants to do more for the community where he grew up, and Saturday gave him a chance to connect with children.
Green said about 40 people showed up for his three-hour "Cutz for Kids" back to school event in which children received free haircuts from three local barbers. Other highlights included children participating in shooting games like Knockout and receiving items autographed by NBA players and college players.
Green said he actually first thought of doing a community event in 2020, but then the COVID-19 pandemic hit. He finally felt the time was right to do something this year after discussing with it his mother Tamara.
"I don't come home much," said Green in a phone interview on Sunday. "I love where I'm from. I miss it. I miss my friends and miss seeing everybody.
"We decided to do this with haircuts, and having some fun with free hot dogs, some games, and some prizes and stuff for the kids. We were excited for the first event we did. We didn't get a chance [to promote the event much before it happened], but it was a good turnout. We had a good time and the kids really enjoyed themselves."
Green's connections helped him deliver several autographed items. Attendees had chances to receive jerseys from Jerami Grant, a ninth-year NBA player who's now with the Portland Trailblazers; and Mo Bamba, a sixth-year player with the Orlando Magic. There were also basketballs signed by the entire 2022-23 Duke basketball team; Victor Oladipo, a 10th-year player now with the Miami Heat; and Jake Layman, a six-year NBA pro who's now a free agent. Green also gave away a signed jersey from when he played for Virginia Tech.
Green said a number of people reached out on social media to express hope that he will continue to do community events in the future.
Green plans on making that the case. One idea he's considering for next year is a weekend event where he does a basketball camp for children on a Saturday and a community cookout that includes games for children and a DJ on a Sunday. He also might hold something that incorporates girls more since the haircuts were geared more toward boys.
"'Til I retire, my goal is to do something every year," said Green, who has received offers to play in 2022-23 but is still weighing his options. "Hopefully, I'm blessed with six or seven more years."
If Green continues to play like he did this year, his services will continue to be sought out by professional teams.
Green's time with Zhejiang didn't start out in enjoyable fashion. Green signed with the Golden Bulls a few weeks into the season. And because of COVID-19, Green had to quarantine himself for 28 days before he could suit up for Zheijiang. He didn't make his debut until Jan. 18, at which point the Golden Bulls had already played 23 games.
"It was tough," Green said. "Two or three days after I get out, I had to play a game. No practice, no running, no anything. I'm not going to lie to you, probably my first two or three games, my team wasn't pleased with my performance."
Ultimately, Green played in 16 games and ranked second on the squad with 17.1 points per game in 24.1 minutes per game. He averaged 5.3 rebounds (tied for third on the team), 3.6 assists (fourth) and 1.2 steals. He made 31 of 95 3-pointers (31.6 percent), 95 of 228 total field goals (41.6 percent) and connected on 52 of 59 free throws (88.1 percent).
Zhejiang went 28-10 in the regular season to finish third in the 20-team CBA. The Golden Bulls were swept 2-0 in the quarterfinals of the playoffs, but Green said Zhejiang had one of the winningest seasons in franchise history.
With the Italian Serie A season still taking place, Green then jumped at the chance to play for Treviso after being offered significant money. In three games, Green averaged 14.0 points in 29.3 minutes per game. He also averaged 2.7 assists, made 4 of 13 3-pointers (30.8 percent), 15 of 39 total field goals (38.4 percent) and 8 of 12 free throws (66.7 percent). Treviso finished 10th in the 16-team Serie A with a 12-18 record and did not make the quarterfinals.
Green still wasn't finished after playing for Treviso. His trainer has asked him for a few years to play in the Kenner League based at Georgetown University's McDonough Arena in Washington, D.C, and Green decided to do it to get some extra games under his belt and stay in shape. The NCAA-sanctioned summer league attracts high school, college and pro players.
After leading the McClinton All-Stars to a 4-3 record in the 12-team weekend league that ran from July 2 to Aug. 7, McClinton entered the playoffs as the No. 7 seed and defeated all four of its foes to win the championship. Green was named Kenner MVP of the regular season and playoffs after leading the league with 27.3 points per game.
"I had a good time," said Green, who enjoyed getting the chance to perform in front of friends and family as well as a lot of Virginia Tech fans who live around Washington. "It was cool."
When Green comes back to Winchester next summer, he hopes he can continue to make an impact.
"I've been blessed to be able to play and travel the world and meet all these amazing people, and see amazing things," Green said. "I would love for kids from our area to be able to do the same thing I've done and follow their dreams."
