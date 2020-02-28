Erick Green certainly didn’t plan on participating in only four games for the Fujian Sturgeons when he signed in July.
Given how things have turned out since, the former Millbrook and Virginia Tech star isn’t complaining about his short stint with the Chinese Basketball Association team.
After an enjoyable six weeks in the United States that included his first Christmas at his parents’ Winchester home since he was at Virginia Tech in 2012, Green is now continuing his successful international career.
On Jan. 28, the 28-year-old guard signed with Coosur Real Betis of Spain’s Liga ACB, less than two months after coming to a buyout agreement with Fujian on Dec. 6.
La Liga ACB is a league Green knows quite well.
Green had great success playing for Valencia Basket in the 2017-18 season, when he played in 60 combined EuroLeague and Liga ACB games. Green averaged 13.5 points, made 85 of 201 3-pointers (42.3 percent), 267 of 569 field goals (46.9 percent) and 191 of 215 free throws (88.8 percent).
Green has only played in two games with Real Betis (6-15) — the squad resumes action on Sunday after a three-week hiatus — but he’s made his mark. He recorded 15 points, two assists and one steal in a 79-66 win in his debut over San Pablo Burgos on Feb. 2 and had another 15-point performance in a 93-69 loss to Real Madrid on Feb. 9. Green has connected on 5 of 12 3-pointers over the two games.
Green said in a phone interview Thursday he was considering taking the rest of the year off because his preference is to play with a EuroLeague qualifier, which would give him the opportunity to participate in more games. (Real Betis is not in the EuroLeague and rarely plays more than once a week as a member of Liga ACB, which plays 32 regular-season games.) Ultimately, he just wanted to play basketball.
“Instead of waiting and my name being stale and dry, this would be a opportunity to have a great spot on this team,” said Green, who leads the Seville-based team in scoring average. “Be one of the main players and have the ball in my hands and score the ball a lot. Hopefully, we can win some games and I show people what I can do. It’s been great.”
Green declined to state the amount of his contract with Real Betis.
Statistically, the 6-foot-3, 185-pound Green had a pretty great start to his Fujian career, too. In just four games, Green averaged 21.8 points, 5.8 rebounds and 3.5 assists, made 11 of 29 3-pointers (.379) and 32 of 64 total field goals.
The problem was that Fujian lost all four games that it played, and the Sturgeons decided to deactivate him and go in a different direction with their playing style.
Chinese teams can only have two foreign players on their active roster, but they can sign additional foreign players to train with their team. Fujian decided to activate 14-year NBA star forward Amare Stoudemire, who they signed on Oct. 29, after the team’s Nov. 10 loss to Xinjiang. Ty Lawson, another former standout who played eight years in the NBA (including the entire 2014-15 season with Green on the Denver Nuggets) remained on the active roster as a foreign signee.
“We tried to play small ball [at the beginning of the season], and it didn’t work as well as they thought it was going to work out,” Green said.
“China’s really cutthroat,” added Green added. “They always bring players in and out if you’re not winning. I felt like I was really playing well and had some good games, but at the end of the day, we weren’t winning. They have so much money over there that they can keep bringing people in.”
Green stayed with Fujian and trained with the team, but the two parties eventually decided it was best to part ways. They negotiated a buyout on Dec. 6. Green declined to reveal the figure, but he was happy with what Fujian gave him. (Stoudemire only played 11 games with Fujian, with his last appearance coming on Dec. 9.)
Green then returned to the United States, and he loved every minute of the time of his time in his native country from mid-December to late January.
A couple of the highlights were seeing his younger sister Maddie, a sophomore point guard at James Madison, play collegiately for the first time, and when he got home, he moved into the home he had built in Upper Marlboro, Md.
“It was one of the best things of my life,” Green said. “To have a month-and-a-half of family time, to enjoy my new house, to do all that, man, it was refreshing. It was something I really enjoyed.”
Green said he got to see Maddie play three times for JMU, which is 21-4 and 12-2 in the Colonial Athletic Association. Maddie is averaging 5.3 points and 2.2 assists in 22 minutes per game.
“I enjoyed every single moment [watching her play],” Green said. “She’s still learning, still growing. I’m happy for her and what she’s doing. It’s night and day from high school to now with her game.
“She really understands how hard you have to work. I don’t think she really knew what hard work was in high school. She was so talented that she could get away with being talented.”
Green also went to a few Millbrook games when he was home. He watched his father Erick Sr. coach the girls’ team twice.
Of course, if Green was still in China, he wouldn’t be playing with Fujian anyway. On Feb. 1, the CBA began an indefinite suspension of league play because of the coronavirus outbreak. The first cases of the disease were made public on Dec. 31.
“I don’t want anything bad to happen to anyone,” he said. “I’m glad I got out before that started really happening.”
Green will now try and help Real Betis finish strong in its final 11 games, then see what comes next. Green hopes to play another six or seven years, then become a coach.
“I love the competition,” Green said. “It feels really good to be back on the court.”
