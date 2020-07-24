BERRYVILLE — The risk of students becoming seriously ill from COVID-19 likely is not enough that Clarke County’s four public schools should remain closed for in-person classes, the region’s chief public health official told the county’s School Board on Wednesday night.
If schools reopen, “you will have cases” of the coronavirus among students and employees, Lord Fairfax Health District Director Dr. Colin Greene said. “But that’s not a reason to shut things down.”
Although data is limited, it indicates “the main risk is to older staff, not the children,” said Greene, who was invited to address the board. “There’s probably no reason to shut a whole school down” unless too many employees are out sick.
Greene’s remarks, to a large degree, convinced the board to approve a hybrid plan of classroom and online learning, with schools reopening on Sept. 8.
“If it was up to you, would you open the Clarke County schools?” board member Zara Ryan asked Greene.
“I probably would,” he said, because he wants students to receive the benefits that in-person education provides them over online learning.
“But I’m a doctor, not a teacher,” he said.
COVID-19 in Clarke County
Sixty-two cases of COVID-19 have been reported in Clarke County since the pandemic erupted earlier this year. Seven of those cases have led to hospitalizations, but no deaths have been reported, according to Virginia Department of Health (VDH) data.
Greene said Clarke is faring better than other localities within the health district, which includes Winchester and Frederick, Warren, Shenandoah and Page counties. A total of 2,372 cases have been reported across the district as of Thursday. Page County has reported up to 73 new coronavirus cases in one day, Greene mentioned.
Forty-five of the district’s 82 COVID-19 deaths have occurred among people ages 80 and older. All but five of the deaths have occurred in people older than 60, and the youngest death has been someone in their late 30s, according to Greene.
COVID-19 levels in the district are low compared to other places statewide, Greene said. Currently, the coronavirus is most widespread in eastern parts of the state, especially the Norfolk/Virginia Beach area, he said.
Data indicates that people’s risk of becoming severely ill from COVID-19 is significantly less if they are under 60 and have no chronic medical conditions such as diabetes or severe heart disease, Greene said.
“The data does not back up” the possibility of a significant risk for children getting seriously ill from the coronavirus, he said.
And, “nobody of school age has died from COVID in Virginia” to date, he said.
Based on statistics he’s seen, “COVID is deadly to old people,” Greene said. But “young people and children (usually) don’t die from this disease.”
Avoiding the coronavirus
“COVID-19 is a disease of proximity,” Greene told the board. “You catch it by being near someone else.”
The virus is spread, he said, when someone sneezes or coughs, sending droplets into the air around them. People nearby can inhale those droplets. Or, if the droplets contaminate a surface, people can catch the virus when they touch the surface and then touch their noses or mouths, inhaling the droplets.
“Let’s cover our noses and mouths,” Greene said. “That’s probably the best way” to keep the germs from spreading.
Masks and similar face coverings keep sneezed or coughed-up droplets from getting into the air or onto surfaces, he said.
“The time to wear masks is when you’re in a room with other people,” Greene said. There is less risk for contracting COVID-19 outdoors, he said, because there is more space for germs to scatter.
“If other people are wearing masks, your risk of contracting something is pretty low,” Greene said.
Board Vice Chairwoman Katie Kerr-Hobert asked Greene if he sees any benefit in taking a community-wide approach to controlling COVID-19. Green indicated he believes face coverings are the key to preventing the coronavirus from spreading.
“I’d love it if we could just get everybody to wear masks right now,” Greene said. “But that’s an uphill battle.”
If everyone would wear a mask, “the pandemic would be over in 2-3 weeks,” he predicted.
“Refusing to wear a mask does not make a political statement,” he added. “It just makes you selfish.”
Board member Jon Turkel asked if there is an acceptable range of COVID-19 prevalence within the community to reopen schools.
“There’s no certain data” to answer that question, Greene replied.
“The best way to reopen schools,” Greene said, “is for anyone who can tolerate it to wear a mask” when they’re in close proximity to other people. That should be anybody older than 10, unless they are claustrophobic or have a respiratory problem that severely restricts their breathing, he said.
What’s to come
Numerous vaccines to protect against COVID-19 are in development in laboratories. But Greene said it probably will be at least the end of the year before one is approved by the federal Food and Drug Administration and available for use among the public.
“If we can find a treatment that keeps people from dying, he said, the coronavirus basically will “become a bad cold” and public health officials will be able to better control its spread.
In the meantime, “the flu season is still coming,” Greene said, “so the (public health) situation is going to get more complicated this fall” with both COVID-19 and various influenza strains floating around.
He urged everyone to get a flu shot as soon as the upcoming season’s vaccine is available at clinics and pharmacies.
Greene balked at the notion of mask wearing and social distancing being the “new normal.”
“This is not normal,” he said.
“It’s temporary,” he added. “Eventually, we will have a vaccine and the new normal will look much like the old normal, and it will be a happier time.”
