WINCHESTER — Greenfield & Behr Residential announced Tuesday that it has merged with Coldwell Banker Premier, according to a media release.
The two companies will operate as Coldwell Banker Premier. Combined, the businesses had $221.6 million in sales volume over the last 12 months in Winchester, Frederick County and seven other surrounding counties, the release states.
“This leads all companies in the region and equates to a 17.2% market share of the area’s top 10 firms,” the release states.
Gillian Greenfield and Lisa Behr will remain with the company, working with Coldwell Banker Premier Chief Executive Officer Steve DuBrueler, Chief Operating Officer Stephen Meadows and their Winchester team. The company will have two Winchester offices with the inclusion of the former Greenfield & Behr office at 14 E. Piccadilly St. in Winchester.
“When Lisa and I launched Greenfield & Behr in 2017 we set out to become a leading brokerage in Winchester and Frederick County. And we did it,” Greenfield stated in the release. “We also knew that at some point we would want to join a national brand that could provide even greater resources to our agents. Steve and Coldwell Banker Premier were always at the top of our wish list. Over the last several months we explored several opportunities and kept coming back to Coldwell Banker. I got my start in real estate more than 20 years ago with Steve and took so much of what he taught me throughout my career, including in my management style. I believe in strong communications with our agents, an open door philosophy and the importance of providing outstanding mentoring to new and experienced agents. This all came from Steve.”
Greenfield Commercial, with over $30 million in sales volume in the last 12 months, has also merged to create a strengthened Coldwell Banker Commercial Premier presence in the Mid-Atlantic region, the release states.
Coldwell Banker Premier now has 17 offices and more than 250 agents, reaching from West Virginia’s Eastern Panhandle and Virginia’s Shenandoah Valley to Hampton Roads, Southern Delaware and South-Central Pennsylvania regions, according to the release. The company is a member of the Coldwell Banker Chairman’s Circle list as one of the top Coldwell Banker affiliates in the nation. Winchester, Frederick County, and Berkeley County, W.Va., will now be served by over 100 Coldwell Banker Premier residential agents.
Greenfield said her agents will benefit from a variety of Coldwell Banker Premier resources including access to health and wealth opportunities with subsidized health, dental and vision insurance as well as a 401k plan and deferred compensation plan, in addition to enhanced office support and more.
“Gillian and I always understood the fiduciary responsibility we had to ensure that our agents had the greatest opportunity to succeed in real estate,” Behr stated. “We really care about our agents, and we approached this next phase in our history looking for a company that matched that core belief. While Gillian views Steve as her mentor, mine has been local real estate legend June Jeffrey. She has been with Coldwell Banker Premier for about 10 years. We have a built-in trust factor with Coldwell Banker Premier and having them as a partner is fantastic. Our region deserves this. Frederick County has doubled in size over the last 30 years largely because of business and job opportunities and our affordable home prices that allow for a high home ownership rate.”
According to Bright MLS, the median home price in Winchester and Frederick County is $350,000, below the $403,800 national mark recently shared by the National Association of Realtors. The region’s home ownership rate is 77.7%, according to the U.S. Census, which outpaces the national rate of 65.4%.
“Gillian and Lisa have 45 years of combined real estate experience and are industry leaders in Winchester and Frederick County,” DuBrueler stated. “As Coldwell Banker Premier has grown, it was important for us to increase our presence in our home market. With this merger, we have definitely accomplished our goal and know that consumers, the region’s business community and real estate professionals will benefit greatly from the enhanced size and scope of our operations.”
Coldwell Banker Premier was established in 1994 by DuBrueler, who affiliated with Coldwell Banker in 1995. It is one of the largest Coldwell Banker franchisees in the nation with more than $783 million in 2021 sales volume, the release states. The company serves the quad-state (Virginia, West Virginia, Maryland and Pennsylvania) region, Hampton Roads, Virginia, Sussex and Kent County, Delaware, and Washington, D.C.
For more information, visit https://www.premiermove.com/about.
