Greenhouse growing

Shen-Val Farm Market employee of 13 years Ellie Sandy of Stephens City waters the geraniums growing in the market's greenhouse in Double Tollgate in this view taken from outside the greenhouse Thursday.

 Jeff Taylor/The Winchester Star

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.