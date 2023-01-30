WINCHESTER — City Council’s Planning and Economic Development Committee has signed off on plans to convert the former ZeroPak apple processing and storage facility into an affordable-housing apartment complex.
The committee last week unanimously recommended approval of two conditional-use permits (CUPs) needed to convert the former industrial property into affordable apartments, but suggested removing two small retail areas proposed for inclusion in the 120-year-old, block-long building at 536-580 N. Cameron St.
Committee member Kim Herbstritt brought up the possibility of converting the two proposed retail spaces, which comprise a total of 1,862 square feet of the 357,150-square-foot building, into additional low-income apartments.
“We desperately need affordable housing in this community,” Herbstritt said. “Desperately.”
Currently, the ZeroPak proposal includes 122 apartments — 61 one-bedroom, 54 two-bedroom and seven three-bedroom units — but developer John Willingham, head of the ZeroPak Development LLC group that is proposing the project, told the Planning and Economic Development Committee he plans on updating his request to include 132 apartments within the six-story building.
“If we jump to 132, we don’t yet have a layout ... or any of the computations in terms of unit size and where they would be physically located,” Winchester Planning Director Timothy Youmans said during the committee’s meeting on Thursday.
The current plan also calls for a fitness room, two common spaces, three lounges, a mailroom, a WinTran bus stop and a total of 180 parking spaces in an interior garage and two outdoor surface lots. Youmans said that’s enough parking for the originally proposed 122 apartments, but if Willingham ups his request to 132 units, he will most likely need to create more parking spaces.
One of the surface parking lots would be located across the street from ZeroPak on a paved lot that currently includes a steel quonset hut. Willingham said earlier this month the metal structure would either be used for recreational purposes or removed if more parking spaces or greenspace are required.
Greenspace is hard to come by at the ZeroPak site because the existing industrial building fills most of the 3.7-acre property, leaving little extra land for recreation or landscaping. For that reason, David Frank of Pennoni Associates in Winchester, the engineering firm working with ZeroPak Development LLC, told the Planning and Economic Development Committee that City Council will be asked to waive or significantly reduce Winchester’s greenspace requirement for residential properties. Otherwise, zoning policy stipulates that 45% of the ZeroPak property be set aside for greenspace.
“I’m trying to maximize low-income housing; I’m trying to re-use this property for what it is,” Frank said. “It just doesn’t have open space to save. It’s wall-to-wall building.”
“Yes, it is low-income housing but it doesn’t mean they can’t have the greenspace like every other project that’s proposed,” committee member David Smith replied.
Without greenspace, Smith said, the affordable-housing complex would not significantly change the appearance of the North Cameron Street corridor.
“It still almost looks like you’re in the warehouse district, to a degree,” he said.
Herbstritt said she supports greenspace but, since the ZeroPak apartments will be offered to low-income tenants at reduced rents, requiring the developer to meet the greenspace requirements could make the project financially unfeasible.
“I don’t know how we figure out the greenspace piece with this specific property,” Herbstritt said. “But we definitely need as much affordable housing as we can get.”
“I think we would want to see efforts toward creating opportunities for greenspace that can work,” committee Chairman Richard Bell added.
As proposed, the ZeroPak apartment complex would be classified by the federal government as affordable housing because it would exclusively serve individuals and families who earn 50% to 60% of the area’s average median income, which Old Dominion University reports is $76,583 per household in the Winchester Metropolitan Statistical Area comprised of Winchester, Frederick County and Hampshire County, West Virginia.
Willingham said he intends to start construction of the proposed ZeroPak apartment complex later this year.
“We want this to be an example to the rest of the community that yes, projects like this are extremely difficult but they’re doable and they’re achievable,” he said.
Attending Thursday’s Planning and Economic Development Committee meeting in Rouss City Hall were Chairman Richard Bell and members David Smith and Kim Herbstritt.
