WINCHESTER — Jazz guitarist Justin Lees will play in the Bistro at Westminster Canterbury on Friday night.
He will be joined by Aaron Clay on double bass and Dominic Smith on percussion. The trio will offer a jazz style heard frequently in Manhattan.
The performance begins at 7:30 p.m. Admission is $10 at the door.
Lees has performed at Birdland and the Blue Note, two famous Manhattan jazz venues, and plays routinely at other notable New York jazz spots.
Clay and Smith are both highly respected Washington-area jazz musicians. Clay, a soloist with the U.S. Marine Corps Band, has also played double bass in memorable Bistro Concerts with violinist Peter Wilson. Smith is widely known among area jazz musicians for his remarkable percussion technique.
This trio played together some years ago in Washington’s leading jazz venues including the famous One Step Down in Georgetown. All three have studied under, and played and recorded with, some of the jazz greats of the last several decades.
Westminster Canterbury is a life-care retirement community in northwest Winchester. This smoke-free environment is off North Frederick Pike (U.S. 522) just southeast of U.S. 37. Follow signs to Lawrence Hall, Main Lobby. Parking is free. For more information, phone 540-665-0156. The concert series is sponsored by Atlantic Union Bank.
For more information visit svwc.org/bistroconcerts
