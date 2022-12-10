WINCHESTER — The man who killed Lorenzo Coles "Zoe" Wheeler of Winchester will never be allowed back into society.
Adam Marcus "Loco" Griffin, 37, of Winchester, will spend the rest of his life in prison, and Winchester Circuit Court Judge Brian M. Madden tacked an additional 13 years onto his sentence for good measure.
Prior to Griffin's sentencing hearing on Friday afternoon, defense attorneys Howard Manheimer and Matthew Kreitzer attempted to have Madden set aside a 12-member jury's guilty verdict in the case because they claimed prosecutors had withheld witness statements prior to the trial.
At issue were seemingly conflicting statements made by one of Griffin's friends, Erik "E" Carter.
In the hours following Wheeler's murder on June 30, 2020, Carter told police Griffin grabbed the gun used to shoot Wheeler from the kitchen of a home at 309 N. Kent St. where Carter and Griffin, a member of the Latin Kings street gang, were staying. During Griffin's trial, Carter changed that version of events to say his friend always had a gun in his possession.
Manheimer accused the Winchester Commonwealth's Attorney's Office of not providing him with the proper transcripts of Carter's pre-trial interview with police, claiming that prevented him from realizing during trial that Carter had changed his story.
"Failure to disclose exculpatory evidence is a due process violation," Manheimer said.
He said if he had realized Carter's testimony was contradicting his earlier statements to police, he would have requested a mistrial. However, since he was unaware of the situation until after the trial was over, Manheimer said Madden should set aside the unanimous guilty verdict.
"I know of no legal authority for that proposition at all, sir," Madden said. "I think this is an extreme remedy for you to ask for a new trial."
After listening to Manheimer argue his point for more than an hour, Madden said there was no basis for a new trial. Whether Griffin already had the gun in his possession or grabbed it from the kitchen, the judge said, was "a minute point," and there was no indication that prosecutors had withheld information.
Winchester Commonwealth's Attorney Heather Hovermale called Manheimer's request for a new trial "a Hail Mary."
Once Madden denied the motion to set aside the verdict, he accepted the jury's suggestion from Sept. 1 and sentenced Griffin to life in prison.
The jury was not asked to recommend prison terms for the three other counts Griffin was convicted on: solicitation of murder, using a firearm in the commission of a felony and being a violent felon in possession of a firearm. For those charges, Madden added 28 years to Griffin's sentence but suspended all but 13 years.
Wheeler, 30, was shot to death on the night of June 30, 2020, outside a home at 312 N. Kent St. in Winchester. Shortly before the murder, Wheeler had argued with Griffin on the phone about one of Griffin's ex-girlfriends, and Wheeler drove to the neighborhood where Griffin was staying in order to continue their discussion. Griffin, armed with a handgun, emerged from a nearby yard where he had been hiding in the darkness and shot Wheeler once in the abdomen. Wheeler died a few hours later in Winchester Medical Center.
Griffin was later charged with solicitation of murder after investigators learned that while being held in the Northwestern Regional Adult Detention Center near Winchester, he attempted to hire someone to kill Carter to prevent him from testifying.
Griffin has consistently maintained his innocence in Wheeler's death and instead tried to blame Carter, even though no evidence has surfaced to substantiate that claim.
"For the first time in my life, I actually got found guilty for something I didn't do," Griffin said on Friday, adding that he hopes the truth will eventually surface.
When the jury returned its verdict on Sept. 1, Griffin unloaded a profanity-laden outburst that Madden said at the time "was the most outrageous display in a courtroom I've seen in all my years as an attorney." On Friday, five Winchester Sheriff's Office deputies stood nearby in case Griffin repeated his actions, but he remained calm and composed.
"I apologize for my display to the court when I was found guilty that day," Griffin told Madden on Friday. "I was appalled, to be honest. ... I just know I didn't do it."
Madden said Griffin has 30 days to appeal his conviction and has already appointed Manheimer and Kreitzer to continue their representation of him should he decide to try having the verdict overturned.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments are reviewed by moderators so they may not immediately appear. We appreciate your patience.