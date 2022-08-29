WINCHESTER — An argument about an ex-girlfriend appears to have been the trigger for the 2020 shooting death of Lorenzo Cole “Zo” Wheeler in Winchester.
The trial of the man charged in Wheeler’s murder, 36-year-old Adam Marcus “Loco” Griffin of the 900 block of North Braddock Street in Winchester, began Monday morning in Winchester Circuit Court.
Winchester Commonwealth’s Attorney Heather Hovermale told the 12-member jury — six women and six men — that Griffin and Wheeler were friends who had a falling out on June 30, 2020, when Griffin learned Wheeler and his wife were housing his ex-girlfriend, Danie Gerardo-Ramirez, in their Beechcroft Road home in Winchester.
Winchester Police Detective Marti Ivins said Griffin, a member of the Latin Kings street gang, told her during interrogation that Wheeler became upset with him during a phone conservation when Griffin tried to warn him about Gerardo-Ramirez, whom he characterized as a dishonest drug addict.
According to Hovermale, Griffin suspected the argument would lead Wheeler to come to 309 N. Kent St., the home of Rhonda Carter Dorsey, where Griffin had been staying. Griffin allegedly grabbed his .40-caliber Glock handgun, walked out of Dorsey’s house and hid across the street, waiting for Wheeler to arrive.
Wheeler pulled onto North Kent Street, parked his car across from Carter’s house and started walking, Hovermale said. Griffin reportedly emerged from behind a tree, shot Wheeler once in the abdomen and ran from the scene.
”Before Zo Wheeler reached his 31st birthday, Adam Griffin shot him and left him in the street to die,” Hovermale said.
Defense attorney Howard Manheimer admitted Griffin has been involved with distributing drugs and has a criminal background that includes two robberies, but he is not a murderer.
Manheimer said the Winchester Police Department settled on Griffin as their prime suspect within hours of Wheeler’s death and, from that point forward, focused the entire investigation on him.
”Before the sun came up the next morning, law enforcement thought they had this case figured out,” Manheimer said.
But, he said, they were wrong. Manheimer claimed the real killer was Dorsey’s son, Erik “E” Carter.
Ivins testified on Monday that Carter was investigated but “we never got anything that pointed us” to him as a suspect.
Carter, who is being held without bond at the Northwestern Regional Adult Detention Center in Frederick County, pending trial on several drug distribution charges, testified against Griffin on Monday, saying he didn’t tell police about his friend allegedly shooting Wheeler until October 2020 because he feared for his safety.
”I didn’t want to be next,” Carter said.
His fear may not have been unwarranted. In addition to first-degree murder, using a firearm in the commission of a felony and being a violent felon in possession of a firearm, Griffin is charged with solicitation of murder. While Griffin was being held at the Northwestern Regional Adult Detention Center, Hovermale said, he suspected Carter was cooperating with police and tried to recruit a friend, Michael Richards, to kill him.
Carter eventually told police about Griffin’s alleged involvement in the murder because, he testified, “Everybody was pointing the finger at me like it was my fault.”
Carter said on Monday that he and Griffin were smoking crack cocaine at Dorsey’s home when Griffin talked to Wheeler on the phone. Afterwards, Carter said, “We got high, he walked out, he walked back … [and] grabbed a gun out of the kitchen.”
Carter said the gun was owned by Griffin and he had seen him carrying it in the past.
Carter said Griffin went outside and, after about five or 10 minutes, “I heard a gunshot.”
Gerald Carter, who is Erik Carter’s uncle and Dorsey’s brother, testified that he was sitting on the porch at 309 N. Kent St. and saw Griffin approach Wheeler.
”I saw Loco come out from between the cars,” Gerald Carter said. “He raised his hand and ‘pop.’”
Erik Carter said he looked out his front window and saw Wheeler laying in the street and Griffin running away.
Charris Brooks, a friend of Griffin’s who was letting him keep his clothes and personal belongings at her Gray Avenue home, testified Monday that Griffin called her and told her to unlock the door to the house. When he came in, Brooks said, Griffin told her he shot “that n***** Zo” in the stomach.
Griffin allegedly used Brooks’ phone to call Dorsey. On Monday, Dorsey testified that Griffin told her “he did what he had to do.”
Brooks, who is the mother of one of Carter’s children, said she told Griffin to leave her house and get out of town. He left a few minutes later after calling for a ride.
Initially, Brooks did not call police because, she said, “I didn’t want to get involved.” A few days later, she put the trash bags that contained Griffin’s clothes and possessions out on the curb and notified the Winchester Police Department.
The bags were searched at police headquarters in the Timbrook Public Safety Building.
”We located a gun box and several documents … with the subject’s name on them,” Winchester Police Officer Jacob Crosby testified.
Ivins said the gun case, which had no fingerprints on it, was for a handheld Glock firearm. However, the gun was not with the box and has never been recovered.
Griffin was found on July 2, 2020, at the home of a friend, Pamela Deavers Butler of Front Royal, and arrested on a charge of possession of a firearm. That offense, Ivins said, was not related to the homicide charge but was instead linked to witness accounts claiming Griffin, a convicted felon, frequently carried a gun.
In the first few months of Griffin’s confinement at the Northwestern Regional Adult Detention Center, he reportedly said on at least two occasions that police had no evidence against him in the murder case because they had not recovered the gun that killed Wheeler. However, information about the missing gun had not yet been publicized or shared with Griffin or his attorney, Winchester Senior Assistant Commonwealth’s Attorney Derek Aston said on Monday.
Griffin was formally charged with Wheeler’s murder in November 2020. A short time later, the original firearm charge against him was dropped by prosecutors.
The opening day of Griffin’s trial ended after more than eight hours and a total of 16 witnesses testifying on behalf of the prosecution. More testimony is expected today before the defense gets its turn to present testimony, which could occur this afternoon.
Griffin’s trial is scheduled to end on Friday. He continues to be held without bail in the Northwestern Regional Adult Detention Center.
