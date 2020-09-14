BERRYVILLE — While campaigning, Mark Griffin has discovered that many people view Berryville and Clarke County essentially as one place.
The town is the largely rural county’s commercial, cultural and governmental hub. For that reason, “citizens don’t necessarily differentiate town issues from county issues,” said Griffin, who is seeking the Berryville District seat on the Clarke County Board of Supervisors.
So the supervisors and Berryville Town Council frequently must work together to resolve issues affecting town residents, he said.
Griffin, 62, of Walnut Street in Berryville, pledges that if he’s elected on Nov. 3, he won’t be a stranger to the council. He aims to regularly attend meetings and “be an activist” for the town, he said, speaking up for the needs and desires of its residents.
He already has stepped into that role.
Last week, Griffin told the council that some Berryville residents were not aware of the town’s plans to raise water/sewer rates over five years to pay for improvements to the treatment and distribution system. He suggested that monthly bill mailings be used to better communicate with residents.
Griffin is one of two people running for Berryville District supervisor. The other is Matthew Bass, who currently holds the seat, having been appointed by the board in May to temporarily fill it until the November special election. Bass succeeds Mary Daniel, who was elected to a second four-year term last November. To avoid a potential conflict of interest, Daniel resigned in the spring after the General Assembly appointed her as a general district court judge for the 26th Judicial District.
Bass is running as an independent. Griffin represents the GOP, having been nominated by the Clarke County Republican Committee as its candidate. Both hopefuls’ names will appear on the Nov. 3 ballot.
Board of Supervisors seats officially are nonpartisan. However, the county Republican and Democratic Committees can nominate party candidates, according to county General Registrar and Elections Director Barbara Bosserman.
Local issues generally are nonpartisan issues, Griffin said. Yet there is one such issue which, he admitted, that approaches the line between partisan and nonpartisan: gun rights.
Clarke County officials have expressed support for maintaining those rights. The Board of Supervisors in January adopted a resolution urging the General Assembly and Congress “not to adopt or enact any law that would infringe on the right to keep and bear arms in violation of the Second Amendment” of the U.S. Constitution.
Griffin said he hopes the supervisors continue proclaiming that message.
He holds a permit to carry a concealed weapon, but he won’t say whether he carries one. That’s his business, he said.
Another issue that Griffin feels strongly about is the county’s three mostly volunteer fire and rescue companies receiving funds they need to continue operating.
“God bless our volunteers,” he said. In terms of fundraising, “their hands are tied this year” due to restrictions stemming from the COVID-19 pandemic.
“If they have chicken dinners and then people don’t turn out to buy the chicken (due to social distancing measures or fear of catching the coronavirus), they can’t raise funds,” Griffin said.
He favors the county providing them financial aid, he said. Also, he wants the county to ensure the fire and rescue companies have enough staffing and their members have the training necessary to provide the highest-quality services, he added.
More information about Griffin’s campaign is on his website, www.MarkforBerryville.com.
Griffin, who is divorced, has three grown children. The youngest is in college.
A real estate agent in Reston, Griffin is involved in the Rotary Club there and recently stepped down as its president. His duties as president have taken up a lot of his time, keeping him from getting involved in any Clarke County clubs and activities, he said.
But when his children were growing up, he was involved in their activities, he mentioned.
Politics is a new experience for him.
Still, “I believe I can make a difference” as a county supervisor, Griffin said. “I’ve always enjoyed being involved” in community affairs.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.