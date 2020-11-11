WINCHESTER — The attorney for homicide suspect Quadell Alik Grimes said victim Kevin Michael Riley threatened his client for years before Riley was shot on Oct. 28.
Attorney William B. Mann on Tuesday said Grimes admits shooting Riley in the chest in the parking lot of the Okinawa Japanese Restaurant at 571 Adams Drive, but he maintains it wasn't an ambush. He said Grimes stopped in the parking lot to get a milkshake at the Five Guys restaurant that's next to Okinawa. Mann said Grimes fired at Riley after Riley, who was going to dinner at Okinawa with two friends, exited his friend's car and approached Grimes' BMW.
Riley, a 29-year-old HVAC technician known for his colorful nature, was well-liked in Winchester. Police said he wasn't armed when he died, but Mann contended he was a threat. He said Riley was drunk and threatened Grimes before being shot. Mann noted the Riley's criminal record includes convictions for disorderly conduct, driving under the influence and public intoxication.
"Kevin Riley, in our view, is not someone with clean hands here," Mann said. "He took actions and said things that put our client in a reasonable fear of great bodily harm."
But Riley's two friends contradict Mann's account of the killing. They said Riley was shot within seconds of exiting the car and approaching Grimes' BMW and uttering a greeting.
Grimes, who police said confessed to a woman with whom he has a child that he shot Riley, fled the shooting scene. The 29-year-old Hagerstown, Maryland, man turned himself in to police on Friday shortly after they identified him as a suspect. Grimes was charged with second-degree murder and is due back in Winchester Circuit Court at 8:45 a.m. on Feb. 24.
Mann said Riley had made multiple threats on Instagram against Grimes, but he wouldn't say what prompted them. He said the animosity may have been due to a "beef on the streets" between the two men and their acquaintances. Police said they investigated a dispute between the two men in 2015, but no charges were filed.
While accused of shooting an unarmed man and fleeing the scene, Mann portrayed Grimes as a victim who has acted in "good faith" and isn't dangerous.
"He's a family man who has a newborn baby and this is a shocking thing for him to be a part of," Mann said. "It came out of nowhere. He had no idea that Kevin Riley would ever be in his life again."
While Mann said his client isn't violent, Grimes' criminal history includes making death threats in 2011 while living in Stephens City. According to a criminal complaint, a woman said Grimes threatened to shoot up her house when she called him to defuse tension between Grimes and her daughter.
"He said, 'Somebody gonna die today so you all better be ready,'" the woman wrote in the complaint. "He then said, 'I don't [expletive] care if I die or go to jail because somebody's going to die up in there.'"
In a related criminal complaint, the woman's daughter said Grimes sent a threatening text saying, "I'm ready. Guns is loaded."
The mother said Grimes' girlfriend then called her and Grimes apologized to her. In a plea bargain in 2012, Grimes pleaded guilty to using profane language over a public airway. A written threat charge was dismissed as part of the plea agreement.
