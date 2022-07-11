WINCHESTER — Sharen E. Gromling has been unanimously elected by the Shenandoah Apple Blossom Festival's board of directors to serve as the festival's president for a two-year term that began June 27, according to a Monday announcement from the festival.
She will be president of the 96th and 97th festivals.
Gromling, who has been a festival volunteer for 42 years, succeeds Tommy Price, who was president of the 94th and 95th festivals.
"For me it's about the people," Gromling stated in a news release. "I love seeing this community open its arms to people from all over who come together to celebrate the apple industry and the beautiful blossoms. The happy look on a child's face, the laughter of friends and family coming together for a special moment in time, watching an army of dedicated, hardworking volunteers pull off this 40-plus events, 10-day festival — that's what makes the Festival special to me."
Gromling was previously a festival vice president. She also co-chaired the Celebrity Luncheon held before the Grand Feature Parade and chaired the Queen's Dinner. She also helped organize the Mayor's Luncheon, a former event that brought mayors from the region to the festival to ride in the parade.
Professionally, she is executive director of Our Health Inc., a regional health and human services nonprofit based in Winchester. Prior to that she was director of administration and human resources for the City of Winchester for 30 years. She and her husband, Tom, a dentist, enjoy traveling, spending time with family, running races and riding their tandem bike. They have two children, Tim, 34, and Wendy, 33.
The 96th festival is set for April 28-May 7, 2023.
