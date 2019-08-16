WINCHESTER — A 31-year-old man is accused of groping a 13-year-old girl in a Franklin Street home about 1:45 a.m. on Wednesday.
Teodolfo Rufina Cano Castenda was arrested and charged with sexual battery. He rents a room in the home, according to a Thursday email from Winchester Police Department spokeswoman Lt. Amanda Behan.
The girl told police she was sleeping in her bedroom when she awoke to find Cano Castenda with his hand down her pants, according to Officer Nicholas Peter Handl’s criminal complaint. She said she screamed for Cano Castenda to stop and he then sat next to her.
Handl wrote that when questioned, Cano Castenda said he “may” have put his hand down the girl’s pants. He registered a 0.19 blood alcohol content — more than twice the 0.08 legal drinking limit — in a portable breath test, according to Handl. Handl requested a no-contact order between Cano Castenda and the girl and her mother.
Cano Castenda was being held without bond at the Northwestern Regional Adult Detention Center on Thursday night. He is due back in Frederick/Winchester Juvenile and Domestic Relations Court at 10:30 a.m. on Aug. 28.
Deport him. Dollars to donuts he's here illegally.
