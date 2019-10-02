WINCHESTER — A groundbreaking ceremony for a regional Fire and EMS training center is being planned by Frederick County and Winchester fire officials.
The event is set for 11:30 a.m. Oct. 16 at 1716 Woodstock Lane. The public is invited to attend.
Construction on the “burn building” began Sept. 4 and is slated to be finished by Jan. 31. Winchester-based Lantz Construction is building the two-story, fire resistant steel structure. It is being built next to a training structure constructed in the 1980s by the city that reached the end of its life and was taken out of service in 2013. Local firefighters currently travel to other jurisdictions for this type of training.
Frederick County Fire and Rescue Chief Denny Linaburg said in a news release that the new facility will give firefighters “a greatly improved educational platform, allowing us to train for situations that the former building would not allow and perform multiple drills at the same time.”
The project’s total cost, including design, site work and construction, is about $1 million.
Winchester is investing $270,000 in the training center and Frederick County $257,000. The Virginia Department of Fire Programs is giving a $480,000 grant to the city for the project.
The two localities will jointly operate the training center, but Winchester will own it and be the fiscal agent.
“Although ground is broken and construction is underway, we felt it was important to recognize the ongoing collaborative relationship between our two localities,” Winchester Fire and Rescue Chief William Garrett said in the release.
