WINCHESTER — Chris Konyar is almost always energetic, but the Winchester Parks and Recreation director was practically jumping out of his skin Friday afternoon when announcing the official start of a major improvement project in Jim Barnett Park.
"This is a great day, a super-exciting day," Konyar said with a huge smile. "Friday, May 26th, 2023. I will always remember this date because it symbolizes the official start of the construction process, where a concept is actually turning into reality."
Konyar's enthusiasm is the result of a joint endeavor between his department and the nonprofit Blue Ridge United youth soccer club of Winchester that is expected to convert Preston Field — the open, grassy area between Henkel Harris Field and the T-ball field in Jim Barnett Park — into the new Preston Complex, a state-of-the-art facility that will include two 120-yard-by-55-yard soccer pitches with synthetic turf, LED lighting, a press box, office and storage space, and restrooms.
"This project signifies growth and excitement, and I just can't wait to see the transition from what we have today to what is coming during the summer," Konyar said, noting the targeted opening for Preston Complex is sometime this fall.
In the fall of 2021, Blue Ridge United approached the Winchester Parks and Recreation Department with a proposal that both sides have since characterized as a win for the soccer organization, a win for the city and a win for people who use Jim Barnett Park.
Dustin Butcher, executive director of Blue Ridge United, said the growing nonprofit that serves approximately 1,600 local children and sponsors games up to 20 weekends per year needed more park space for its practices and competitions.
"As a club, we've seen a 70% growth rate since 2019," Butcher said.
To address its need for more space, Blue Ridge United said it would be willing to put up $500,000 to help the city pay for a new outdoor athletic complex that could be used year-round by both the soccer organization and the community.
City Council unanimously approved the agreement in August, and officials spent the next several months solidifying designs and securing a contract with H&W Construction Co. Inc. of Frederick County.
"I'm maybe the most excited one in the room, but I'm afraid I'll upset Chris Konyar if I say that," Butcher joked on Friday. "We want to make this a positive experience for every individual in our area."
"Collaboration so far between Blue Ridge and the city has been fantastic," said City Manager Dan Hoffman. "I know they're going to be a fantastic partner moving forward as we make this available to people of all ages."
"Our working relationship with the city could not be any better right now," Butcher agreed.
According to the terms of the partnership, the city will own Preston Complex and the facility will be available for the community, but Blue Ridge United will have the fields exclusively for its own use at the following times during its spring season, which runs from March 1 to June 15, and its fall season, which runs from Aug. 1 to Nov. 15:
- 5-9 p.m. Mondays, Tuesdays and Thursdays (Fields 1 and 2)
- 5-9 p.m. Wednesdays (Field 1 only)
- 1-9 p.m. Saturdays (Fields 1 and 2)
- 8 a.m.-9 p.m. Sundays (Fields 1 and 2)
Also during the spring and fall seasons, the two fields can only be used for soccer.
In exchange for Blue Ridge United's $500,000 contribution toward the Preston Field improvements, it is authorized to sell advertising, sponsorships and naming rights for the two synthetic turf pitches. The nonprofit will keep all sponsorship and advertising revenues, but would evenly split the proceeds with the city if it sells the naming rights.
The total contract price for Preston Complex is $2.7 million, according to Winchester Public Services Director Perry Eisenanach. Blue Ridge United put up $500,000, and an additional $750,000 was culled from federal American Rescue Plan Act funds that were appropriated to the city over the past two years. The remaining cost will be covered using money from Winchester's general fund, which serves as a savings account the city can tap into for one-time and/or unanticipated expenses.
"This is your tax dollars at work," Hoffman said.
Following Friday's ceremony in Jim Barnett Park's War Memorial building, participants walked to nearby Preston Field where a pile of dirt and nearly 30 gold-painted shovels awaited for the official groundbreaking event.
After a contingency of city staff and officials, Blue Ridge United representatives and H&W employees tossed a shovelful of loose dirt, a group of nearby children ran over. The 30 or so kids were young soccer players who had been practicing nearby and wanted to know what all the hubbub was about.
This fall, those kids who were digging in the dirt Friday will be among the first to hone their soccer skills in Winchester's new Preston Complex.
