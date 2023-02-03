BERRYVILLE — Spring will come early this year.
Amateur meteorologist Tiva the groundhog made that prediction Thursday morning during Clarke County’s first-ever Groundhog Day Celebration, held at the county fairgrounds.
While being carried into the Ruritan building, “she told me she did not see her shadow today” while she was outside, Tiva’s handler, Lynn Oliver of Valley Wildlife Care, told the crowd of roughly 200 people who attended the event.
The announcement wasn’t held outdoors because of concerns about Tiva accidentally getting loose, as well as the crowd having to brave mid-morning temperatures in the 30s, according to county Economic and Tourism Development Director Felicia Hart. Her office sponsored the celebration.
We’ll see whether Tiva is right in the coming weeks.
Groundhogs predicting the weather based on whether they see their shadow on Feb. 2 stems from a Pennsylvania Dutch superstition.
Punxsutawney Phil, the nation’s most well-known groundhog prognosticator, reportedly saw his shadow on Thursday. That means another six weeks of wintry conditions.
But “we have totally different weather” than in Pennsylvania, Oliver noted. That’s where Phil lives and makes his predictions.
The Blue Ridge Wildlife Center in Boyce also took part in the local celebration, intended mainly to be a fun way of learning about groundhogs and other wild critters often seen in people’s yards.
Many young children attended with their parents. A lot of seniors were present, too.
Commonly used in this region, the term groundhog actually is slang for the rodent more formally known as a woodchuck, marmot or whistle pig. However, groundhogs are more closely related to squirrels and chipmunks than to mice or rats. They’re just much larger.
The animals have gained a bad reputation, largely because of the holes they dig. Yet they’re valuable creatures, and “they have a purpose for being on Earth just like every other animal,” said Oliver.
For instance, she pointed out, their burrowing helps to aerate the soil and strew seeds into it. Burrows, in addition to being groundhogs’ homes, enable other animals to find refuge from predators. Sometimes burrows help with flood control.
Oliver disputed reports on some wildlife-related websites that groundhog burrows near houses and other buildings can cause the structures to collapse. She said that’s simply not true.
The complex burrows show groundhogs are “very intelligent animals,” she said.
A burrow typically has areas much like a bedroom, nursery and bathroom. In the latter, “they like to bury their poo in dirt,” Oliver said.
Burying it, rather than pooping above ground, keeps predators from tracking them via scent they leave behind, she explained.
Clarke County resident Desta Golden brought her children Dax, Ada and Mae to Groundhog Day. They enjoyed seeing the animals, she said.
And, “it was super-educational,” said Golden.
Although they may look cuddly and cute, groundhogs are wild animals that generally fear humans and can bite when feeling provoked, Oliver emphasized. So don’t try to make one a pet or tame it.
Furthermore, “it is illegal for someone who is not a (licensed) wildlife rehabber to keep wildlife” in captivity, she mentioned.
Wildlife rehabilitators have special training as well as state and federal permits to care for the animals temporarily or, in extreme cases like Tiva’s, permanently.
Tiva — her name is Native American for dance, an ability she has demonstrated — is used by Valley Wildlife Care as an “ambassador animal” to teach people about animals usually found in the wild.
Rehabbed elsewhere initially after being injured, she became so accustomed to human contact and so reliant on people’s companionship that she couldn’t return to the wild, said Robin Bell, another Valley Wildlife Care representative.
Now, “she lives with us and gets daily attention,” but her contact with people is limited, Bell said.
“The more people involved” in its care, she said, “the more confused that the (wild) animal gets” regarding its living circumstances.
Tiva was transported in a wheeled carriage through the Ruritan building to give visitors a close-up look at her. Being sleepy, though, she seemed more interested in retreating under a blanket.
The Blue Ridge Wildlife Center brought one of its ambassadors, a skunk.
For safety reasons, visitors weren’t allowed to touch the animals.
“We want everyone to go home with the same number of fingers,” said Jennifer Burghoffer, education manager for Blue Ridge.
Anyone unable to attend the Groundhog Day Celebration has another opportunity to see Tiva. She will be part of a similar event at 11 a.m. Saturday at the Handley Regional Library System’s Bowman Library at 871 Tasker Road near Stephens City.
