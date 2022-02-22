WINCHESTER — The 2 For 2 Foundation wants to break two Guinness World Records to help fund two athletic facilities in the area.
Fittingly, the Frederick County-based nonprofit organization made the announcement at 2:42 p.m. on Tuesday, which was the 22nd day of the second month of 2022.
Gathered at Winchester Regional Airport, foundation members said they will attempt to break world records for the largest ice cream sandwich and largest human ice cream cone to raise funds to develop and maintain ice skating and indoor swim facilities in the community.
“We have found that the skating and swim facilities are a marriage that works really well,” Lynda Tyler, a foundation board member, said during the announcement. She stressed that the facilities would be designed to be inclusive for people of all abilities.
The foundation wants to raise about $20 million, with the hope that setting two world records will garner attention and give the fundraising effort a push.
To break the record for the world's largest ice cream sandwich, it must weigh over 2,500 pounds. The foundation is aiming to make a 3,000-pound ice cream sandwich.
To break the record for the largest human ice cream cone, the effort must exceed 478 participants. The foundation's goal is to get 1,500 participants.
“We’re going to need a lot of help to set these world records and to raise the funds that are needed,” Tyler said. “We’re going to have two world records and two facilities in the year of ’22.”
The foundation, formed by area residents who are mostly retired educators, will register and work with Guinness World Records' New York office in its attempt to break two world records.
Members said they found a “gap of inadequate facilities for swimming and ice athletic and recreation use” while reviewing information from the Frederick County Parks and Recreation Department, which has long wanted an indoor aquatics facility.
The community's only indoor public pool is at Jim Barnett Park in Winchester.
Kelly Warnagiris, who is an administrator for the Winchester Swim Team, revealed during Tuesday's announcement that the team has committed $250,000 for the project and will partner with the organization.
“The folks at 2 For 2, their vision matched with ours, and they have the time and the energy — boy, do they have the energy,” Warnagiris said. “They have the resources to pull all of these efforts from multiple organizations together to fundraise … I think they’re going to show the value of what these facilities can provide for our local area.”
Warnagiris said swim teams in the region have been advocating for a natatorium for years.
“The need is real,” she said. “Swimming in our community is limited by the lack of pool space and practice time. The local swim programs would expand and grow tremendously if the proper resources were in place.”
The all-volunteer foundation plans to increase volunteer involvement to help create the two facilities, which members said would be “community-owned.”
Help is needed with event planning, social media, tech support, data entry, bookkeeping, fundraising and more.
Middletown Mayor Charles Harbaugh IV spoke in favor of the effort, which also included an endorsement from Frederick County Board of Supervisor J. Douglas McCarthy.
As part of Tuesday’s festivities, a ribbon-cutting was held with the Top of Virginia Regional Chamber to welcome the foundation as a new member.
Winchester Swim Team members Paige Simko and Paul Warnagiris, along with Winchester Hockey League member Chase Harrison, cut the ribbon.
More details about the foundation's world record attempts, which are set to take place this fall, will be released in the coming weeks.
