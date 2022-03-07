BOYCE — The owner of a Maryland-based health care firm plans to establish a care facility in Boyce for adults with intellectual disabilities.
Alex Ngati recently purchased the house at 100 Meadow View Drive, across from Boyce Elementary School, with intentions of establishing a group home there.
A group home is a residence where a small number of people with intellectual disabilities receive supervision and help with daily living activities from professional care providers in a homelike setting, according to behavioral health websites.
In Virginia, group homes must be licensed by the state Department of Behavioral Health and Developmental Services.
The Boyce facility will be "a comfortable place with good meals" for those who live there, Ngati said.
It will be up to state officials to determine exactly how soon the group home can open, he said.
Clarke County Commissioner of the Revenue's Office records indicate the three-story house comprises roughly 2,600 square feet of floor space and has nine rooms, including four bedrooms.
Ngati said he owns and operates Care First Community Health LLC of Hagerstown, Maryland. He emphasized, though, that he — not the firm — will operate the group home.
State officials will make referrals to the home, he said.
As many as four residents and two staff members will occupy the home at any given time, Ngati said. Two workers will be on duty during the daytime, and one will be there at night, he added.
During a Boyce Town Council meeting Tuesday night, local officials said they weren't aware of plans for the group home until recently. They learned about the plans when Lee Coffelt, chief of the Boyce Volunteer Fire Company, notified Town Manager David Winsatt that he had conducted a fire safety inspection at the residence.
Councilman Dennis Hall voiced concern about not knowing exactly what types of disabilities the home's future residents will have.
In a phone interview Wednesday night, Ngati said the typical resident will be an adult with intellectual disabilities. Currently, the home isn't able to accommodate people with "significant physical disabilities."
The house eventually might be upgraded so it can serve such people, he indicated.
State code Subsection 15.2-2291 requires localities to allow group homes and other assisted living facilities housing eight or fewer people in neighborhoods zoned for single-family homes.
Ngati said state officials want people with intellectual disabilities to be part of their communities as much as possible.
However, a zoning permit must be issued before the group home can operate because the intended use of the property is to change, said Jeremy Camp, the county's senior planner and zoning administrator.
Ngati hasn't yet applied for a permit, Camp said.
The Clarke County Planning and Zoning Department handles such matters for Boyce, which has only about 600 residents and just three part-time municipal employees.
Camp said he's advised Ngati to check with the Meadow View Homeowners Association to find out how any of its covenants would affect the group home.
The association hasn't yet heard from Ngati, board member Joel Woerl said.
Ngati said the group home will look just like a typical home, so neighborhood residents and people passing by shouldn't be able to notice that it's not.
"There will be nothing (a sign, for example) on the outside telling you it's a group home," he said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.