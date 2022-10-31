A local nonprofit group believes it shattered a world record on Saturday at the Frederick County Fairgrounds. Members of the 2 For 2 Foundation say they crafted the largest human-made ice cream cone on record.
According to foundation members, 492 people — donning garish orange and green hoodies to symbolize different components of the cold snack — were part of the ice cream cone. That breaks the current world record of 478.
A drone provided by Laurel Ridge Community College hovered above the mass of bodies and snapped a photograph of the human ice cream cone that will be used by Guinness World Records to authenticate the record. It may take months for the record to be authenticated, if it is at all, and 2 For 2 is working with Guinness to obtain formal recognition for breaking it.
The 2 For 2 Foundation, a nonprofit group based in Frederick County, hosted Saturday’s event to raise awareness of its ultimate ambition — to bring an indoor aquatic and ice skating facility to the area. The ice cream cone challenge signified the nonprofit’s first major fundraising event as it works to raise the money needed to advance this vision.
“Please spread the word. We’re doing this to enrich the community. We’re going to make this community swim-literate,” Lynda Tyler, a 2 For 2 spokesperson said on Saturday. “We’re going to make this thing happen.”
The 2 For 2 Foundation, comprised mainly of retired city workers and teachers, was formed in September 2021. Members surveyed Clarke County, Frederick County, and Winchester residents to see what amenities were most coveted. The data illustrated the need for swimming and ice-skating opportunities in the area.
Although many people have some swimming ability, only about 40 percent of people could save themselves or others in a crisis, said Tyler, a former competitive swimmer. As it stands, the nonprofit is working toward a feasibility study to bring the indoor aquatics and ice skating facility to the area.
Saturday was symbolic, 2 For 2 members noted, as the event demonstrated that the community can accomplish whatever they put their minds to.
