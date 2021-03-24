BERRYVILLE — An organization devoted to preserving Confederate history is seeking to acquire a Confederate monument in front of the Clarke County Courthouse.
Turner Ashby Camp 1567 “stands ready and able to take ownership of the land and memorial,” the organization wrote in a recent letter to Clarke County Board of Supervisors Chairman David Weiss.
“We believe this memorial and land was intended to exist on private property by the original founding members” of the Association of the Survivors of the Clarke Cavalry (ASCC), which erected the monument in 1900, the letter reads. “We welcome the opportunity to maintain and care for the memorial at no cost to taxpayers (inclusive of deed or transfer fees).”
The contentious monument and what to do with it has been the subject of a series of community meetings. A citizens committee formed by the Clarke County Board of Supervisors recently recommended that the monument stay where it is, with additional historical information added to the courthouse grounds, especially history pertaining to the county’s African-American residents. It was additionally suggested that least one more historical monument, such as one representing the county’s Union involvement in the Civil War, be installed, as well as naming one or more of the courthouse buildings after an African-American who played an important role in county history.
Some county residents have asked for the monument to be moved to a private location, such as a cemetery where Confederate soldiers are buried, rather than remain outside a public government building, as it is a reminder of the Confederacy’s support of slavery. The county itself cannot move the monument because it doesn’t own the structure or the tract on which it sits.
County Administrator Chris Boies said he is uncertain if the supervisors are in a position to consider the Turner Ashby group’s request.
“I don’t know if the board can authorize something involving property that the county doesn’t legally own,” Boies said.
The monument is on a small circle of land owned by the ASCC outside the courthouse on North Church Street in downtown Berryville. It lists the names of Confederate soldiers from Clarke County who died in battle during the Civil War. Atop it is a statue of an unnamed and unarmed soldier that historians believe is based on a mass-produced image.
ASCC members are believed to have died many years ago. Nobody knows if any of their relatives are alive to claim ownership of the monument and the tract and, if so, whether they would be interested.
Based in Winchester, the Turner Ashby Camp is part of the 4th Brigade, Virginia Division of the Sons of Confederate Veterans. “Our camp and its members are dedicated to the preservation of Confederate history and heritage and seeing that the true history is passed on to future generations,” its website states.
Ashby was a Confederate cavalry commander in the Civil War. He is buried in Stonewall Cemetery in Winchester.
“The men of Clarke County who appear on the granite war memorial ... are ancestors of many residents of the county. Some of our camp members also directly descend from soldiers on the memorial,” the group’s letter notes.
Plans are for the Board of Supervisors to discuss the request with the county’s part-time attorney, Robert Mitchell, during a future work session, Boies said.
Mitchell has determined that the county has two options for seeking ownership of the monument: Condemning the structure and the tract on which it sits, or claiming adverse possession — otherwise known as “squatter’s rights” — because it has done upkeep on the property over the years, believing it was the owner.
Both options would require circuit court approval and could be contested.
This country is long overdue in ridding itself of this treasonous confederate rubbish ... and the mindset that perpetrates it
The SCV and/or UDC are the rightful heirs and stewards of this (and other) confederate soldiers memorials. Assuming the deed question can be resolved, this solution is both prudent and tolerant. Thus maintaining a post war spirit of reconciliation that the nation had largely embraced until most recently.
THe Sons of Confederate Vetrans should not be allowed to acquire the statue and perpetuate their skewed, biased, pro-Confederate interpretation of history. Their desperate attempts to honor their ancestors: White Christian racists and falsely remember history should not be permitted or encouraged. History must be remembered correctly. This statue represents the soldiers who followed their state leaders and Christian ministers to fight to defend the right to enslave Africans for economic gains, to prevent in 1860 a majority of abolitionist states in the North from moving to end the expansion of and continuation of the practice of slavery. The Lost Cause movement must finally be ended and condemned. This statue, representing the bad decision and actions of the ancestors of the SCV should be buried, face down in a cemetery and marked as the grave of Christian supported slavery, Jim Crow, the Lost Cause, and white Christian supremacy. May they never rise again. THis history should not be lost or forgotten, but neither should it be honored for it was shameful and should be remembered as a shameful mistake from which we can take some lessons: Don’t abuse other humans. Don’t trust the Christian religion as a moral guide. Don’t let the need to honor our ancestors skew the truth of their history and mistakes.
slowe, please crawl back under your rock.
Your ancestors were the ones who sold them into slavery to begin with. African tribal leaders sold their conquests. So, again, you are here because of your own. All great civilizations were built on the backs of slaves, so are you saying that the Pyramids of Egypt should be torn down? The Roman Coliseum? The Great Wall of China? Shut up, and go away.
Comparing this dross to the the pyramids. [lol]
Yep, built by slaves to honor their owners. Truth hurt?
This piece of garbage in front of the Clarke County courthouse was not built by any slaves. It was erected by liars and bigots.
Great letter, Mr Slowe! This piece of rubbish will be removed and disposed of one way or another, guaranteed!
Any article with 'confederate' in it and the bigoted, racist slowe wakes up from his long winter slumber to regurgitate his socialist hate against anyone who dares think differently than he.
slowe - Why not see if this offer is possible. There is certainly nothing wrong with handling this in this manner if it will work. Apparently, you must harbor some racist feelings as well.
Amen SLowe!
Again, excellent and accurate history lesson Mr. Lowe. Excellent indeed!
[thumbup][thumbup][thumbup][thumbup]
