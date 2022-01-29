MIDDLETOWN — For the past few months, a group of about 50 residents has expressed concerns that a planned Sheetz convenience store and gas station near Interstate 81’s exit 302 in southern Frederick County will destroy the area’s rural character as well as historic Civil War battlefield land.
The Exit 302 Smart Development Coalition has even launched a media campaign in Altoona, Pennsylvania, where the family-owned Sheetz company is headquartered, to try to get residents there to reach out to Sheetz Inc. on the issue.
“What does it take to reach Sheetz, and, in the larger debate, corporate America?” the coalition wrote in a December open letter to Pennsylvania residents, after the group said it contacted Sheetz on Nov. 3 and received no reply. “To get them to the table of collaboration and to get them to see that people and environmental impact matter. That the best of the American landscape, our people, our culture, history, and quality of life matter over purely economic interests.”
This month, the group distributed flyers to about 10,000 homes in the Altoona area.
Organizer Robert Clark says the coalition has received an “an overwhelming response” from many people in Pennsylvania, but it has yet to hear from Sheetz.
“They’ve not reached out to anybody [in the coalition] to even have a discussion about it,” he said in an interview.
Clark said the coalition did meet with engineering firm Pennoni Associates to review a conceptual plan for the site. But he said the coalition wants to meet with the Sheetz family directly.
At issue is a Sheetz convenience store and gas station that’s planned for approximately 20 acres at the corner of Reliance and North Buckton roads near Middletown.
Although there’s an Exxon gas station nearby, Sheetz’s preliminary concept plan for the project includes 50 parking spots for trucks and more than 40 parking spots for cars, which critics say effectively makes the development a truck stop.
Frederick County planning officials say they expect changes will be made to the plan, but people who live near the site remained concerned about the impact.
Development of the site for a convenience store and gas station is a by-right use, as it is zoned B2 General Business District, according to county tax maps.
Sheetz must submit a site plan to the county for approval, but no rezoning is required for development to begin.
No site plan has been submitted yet, Frederick County Planner Tyler Klein said on Friday.
While the coalition may not be able to stop the Sheetz from being built, its members hope to reduce the scope of what’s developed there.
“The Exit 302 Smart Development Coalition, this strong and resolute ‘band of brothers,’ seeks to prevent through productive, thoughtful, and meaningful dialogue, and through EPA guided smart development practices, the wholesale annexation and destruction of the beautiful natural rural landscape, environment, untouched history, and the rural lifestyle and culture of Frederick County, Virginia,” the coalition states on its website.
According to Clark, the roughly 20-acre site slated for development is part of core battlefield land from the Oct. 19, 1864, Battle of Cedar Creek. The Union victory there helped re-elect President Abraham Lincoln and was the culminating battle of the Shenandoah Valley campaigns of 1864.
Clark says the property is the last undeveloped piece of the battlefield on the east side of I-81. It is not part of the Cedar Creek & Belle Grove National Historic Park.
He says coalition members would like to talk with the Sheetz family and want the family to visit the site to better understand their concerns.
Frederick County officials are currently in discussions with the Middletown government about adjusting the boundary line to incorporate the 20 acres into the town limits. If the boundary adjustment occurs, Sheetz would pay the town $600,000 in impact fees — $300,000 for a new wastewater pump station and $300,00 for upgrading water and sewer lines.
Town and county officials have said Sheetz plans to locate at the site, whether or not the boundary adjustment is approved.
The coalition — whose membership is mostly based in Frederick County, not Middletown — opposes the boundary adjustment. Clark previously said that if the land becomes part of Middletown, the site would no longer be under the county’s purview and county residents would not have the Frederick County Board of Supervisors to turn to should problems arise.
Clark told the supervisors on at their board meeting on Wednesday that the coalition wants to the land to stay in Frederick County.
“I just want to say I’m impressed with the efforts of the people of Frederick County to really want to preserve where they live,” Clark said at the meeting. “No matter what happens with the land, ultimately, we are taking a vested interest in that land, and we like it here. And I think that says something about the people, your constituents.”
Sheetz issued the following statement to The Star on Friday:
“Sheetz is appreciative of the feedback it has received regarding its proposed location near Middletown, VA. As a family owned and operated company, Sheetz strives to be the best neighbor we can be in every community we serve. While this project remains in its early stages, the engineering team representing Sheetz has met with this group to listen to their concerns. As this project continues, Sheetz will work with Frederick County and the Town of Middletown while following responsible development practices.”
Sheetz is a convenience store chain with more than 600 locations in Virginia, West Virginia, Maryland, Pennsylvania, Ohio and North Carolina. Locations are open 24/7 and some are full-service truck stops, according to online information.
For more information about the Exit 302 Smart Development Coalition, visit https://302smartdevelopment.com.
