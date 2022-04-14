BERRYVILLE — Believing it’s a lost cause, members of the local Sons of Confederate Veterans group won’t appeal Friday’s verdict giving possession of a Confederate statue outside the Clarke County courthouse to the county.
The case on Friday was between the county and an empty chair defined as “parties unknown” in legal documents because the case lacked an actual defendant. The county has taken care of the granite statue honoring local Confederates killed in the Civil War since 1918, when the original owner, the Association of the Survivors of the Clarke County Cavalry, disbanded.
After the jury verdict on Friday, Judge Alexander R. Iden ruled the SCV Turner Ashby Camp #1567 case, which sought possession of the monument by taking control of the association’s assets, was moot. The ruling allowed for an appeal by May 18.
But in a meeting at the Shenandoah Valley Civil War Museum in Winchester on Tuesday night, the 11 camp members present voted against an appeal. In a letter to the SCV, attorney Glenn Franklin Koontz said an appeal would cost between $2,000 and $5,000.
Todd Kern, camp 1st lieutenant commander, said in an interview before the vote that he was disappointed that Iden had not heard the SCV case first because the group, which is part of the national Sons of Confederate Veterans, sought possession before the county. He said it didn’t make sense to not have an actual defendant opposing the county’s bid to take possession. He noted that Mark Eubank, a direct descendant of an association member, has agreed to serve on the camp’s board of directors. Nonetheless, Kern conceded the verdict made the SCV case weak.
“I don’t know if there’s much we can do about it or just hope for the best,” he told camp members before the vote. “Clarke County is not thinking of moving it. They said they’re going to leave it alone, but you never know what will happen in the future.”
The statue, erected in 1900, was one of hundreds erected around the South by Confederate sympathizers during the Jim Crow era to promote the false “Lost Cause” narrative that Confederate soldiers were fighting a noble battle to preserve states’ rights rather than slavery.
But the Confederate States Constitution not only called for the preservation of slavery, it sought to expand it westward. “In all such territory the institution of negro slavery, as it now exists in the Confederate States, shall be recognized and protected by Congress and by the Territorial government,” reads Article IV, Section 3, Clause 3. “And the inhabitants of the several Confederate States and Territories shall have the right to take to such Territory any slaves lawfully held by them in any of the States or Territories of the Confederate States.”
Long-simmering resentment over Confederate memorials boiled over in May 2020 following the high-profile murder of Black driver George Floyd by a white police officer in Minneapolis. Many statues were toppled or legally removed across the nation.
In Clarke County, a citizen questioned the county’s Board of Supervisors about whether having the statue on county property amounted to a public endorsement of white supremacy. In response, a Monument Committee was formed and held public hearings. With most speakers in favor of keeping the statue, the committee voted 7-1 to recommend preserving it, but providing more historical context, such as signage or erecting a statue of a prominent Black person in the community.
“It should be noted that three of the committee members who voted to support the recommendations did so because they felt it was the plan that would gain the most community support and move the community forward in a united manner,” members said in a written statement to the board. “On a totally personal level, they would have preferred the monument be moved to a more suitable location.”
SCV members pledged at their meeting on Monday to see that “the true history of the South is presented to future generations.”
Kern, who disagrees that the war was primarily about slavery, noted in the interview that engineers warn the statue would probably be destroyed if it was moved. Despite the statue’s inscription championing the Confederacy, Kern said the monument is more about honoring local men killed in the war.
“It’s a memorial to lost comrades, lost friends, men from Clarke County. Men who didn’t come home,” he said. “Somebody’s father, somebody’s brother, somebody’s husband.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.
Stay on topic. The comment section is for remarks specifically regarding the article or opinion piece. It is not a forum to attack someone with another perspective. If you disagree with a commenter, civilly provide your reasons why. Comments will be sent to a moderator for approval or denial before they are posted.