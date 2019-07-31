WINCHESTER — Early season apple picking is underway in some Frederick County orchards and migrant workers have started arriving, although growers expect fewer workers to help harvest what they say promises to be a robust crop.
“It’s looking like it’s going to be beautiful,” Taylor MacKintosh, operations manager for The Homestead Farm at Fruit Hill Orchard, said of the 2019 crop on Tuesday. “[The apples] are looking big this year.”
MacKintosh was out in the hot, humid July weather with nine workers picking “sweet and mild” Ginger Gold apples on Tuesday. The bulk of that early crop will be sold to processors, he said. The next crop will be ready in September.
Record rainfall last year made for an abysmal 2018 apple harvest, with much of the fruit rotting before it could be harvested. The situation was so bad it caused longtime apple grower Beverley Byrd to throw in the towel and remove the trees from his 140-acre orchard in Clarke County. In January, Byrd said 2018’s excess rain left him with just 20% of his usual crop yield.
Conditions are better this year — almost “perfect,” MacKintosh said. Barring unusual weather, 2019 should bring a “heavy” crop of large and flavorful fruit.
Harvesting fruit will still be difficult this year because of the declining workforce available to pick it.
“It’s down,” Joe Robinson, manager of the Frederick County Fruit Growers migrant camp in the city, said of the number of migrant workers coming to pick apples, peaches, berries and other crops. “There’s just not that many anymore.”
Robinson said he expects the area to host about 400 migrants this season. More than 30 had already arrived to pick peaches, but the full workforce will be here by September.
Diane Kearns, owner of Fruit Hill Orchard and thousands of acres of local apple trees, said at one time Frederick County hosted nearly 1,000 migrant workers from places like Jamaica, Haiti and Mexico. Workers typically come into the country using a temporary work visa that allows them to return home after the harvest each year.
About 20 percent of the migrant workers who come to this area are domestic workers who move around the United States harvesting different crops, like oranges in Florida or blueberries in New Jersey.
Acreage and harvest are down from previous years. Kearns said 4.7 million bushels were harvested in Frederick County in 1979, a record year, but only 1.6 million were harvested in 2016, the last year for which numbers are available.
Growers say that getting help to pick the fruit is harder because of a cumbersome and politically fraught federal immigration system.
Several farmers have said they rely on the labor of undocumented workers to keep their operations viable. They would like the H2A agricultural visa program to be reformed to make it easier for them to import a reliable source of labor. Migrant workers who come to the U.S. tend to stay here for fear of not being able to come back if they leave.
Robinson said there are economic factors as well contributing to the reduction in workers. Other jobs pay as well or better than fruit picking, he said, including landscaping which pays about $16 an hour.
