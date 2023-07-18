Grown by Grandmother

Avalyn Myers, 4, of Stephenson, stands among the flowers grown by her grandmother, Mary Mahew, in her front yard on South Stewart Street in Winchester Monday. Mahew passed away June 1 and her husband, Ed Mayhew, said he plans to keep the flowers growing in what will now become a legacy garden. Myers stays with her grandfather during the week while her mother is working.

 Jeff Taylor/The Winchester Star

