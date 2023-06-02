James Wood High School social studies teacher Deborah Grumbacher has been named Frederick County Public Schools’ 2024 Teacher of the Year.
Grumbacher has been teaching social studies at James Wood for nearly 21 years, according to an FCPS media release.
FCPS Superintendent of Schools George Hummer visited the school on Thursday morning to surprise Grumbacher with the award. He said she “exemplifies Frederick County Public Schools’ vision of being an innovative community where caring relationships and authentic learning inspire all students. Her dedication to building relationships with her students and her innovative ideas challenge her students to be and do their best. I am thankful and proud that Frederick County has teachers like Ms. Grumbacher who consistently go above and beyond to educate our students.”
Grumbacher has served as a full-time social studies teacher at James Wood since 2002. In addition to teaching social studies at James Wood, she taught social studies at Courtland High School (1998-2002) and was a long-term substitute for U.S. history at Spotsylvania High School (1998).
“After twenty-five years of teaching, I consider my greatest accomplishment and contribution to education to be the sustained relationships I form with my students, each day of every year,” Grumbacher said. “When my students come back to see me after graduation and tell me that they may have forgotten some of the history I taught them but they remember a story where I noticed they were struggling and pulled them aside to talk, helped them to realize what they wanted to do post-graduation or share that without my class they never would have survived freshman year of college, I know that I am doing something right.”
Grumbacher was one of three finalists for the Teacher of the Year Award. The others were Evendale Elementary School ELL Teacher Gwen Moyer and Sherando High School agriculture teacher Christina Whitacre.
The other nominees were: Erin Mastropietro, Apple Pie Ridge Elementary School; Karen Habbersett, Armel Elementary School; Amy Tonovitz, Bass-Hoover Elementary School; Lisa DeHaven, Gainesboro Elementary School; Connor Herndon, Greenwood Mill Elementary School; Kathryn Trusner, Indian Hollow Elementary School; Megan Hockman, Jordan Springs Elementary School; Tracie Sipe, Middletown Elementary School; Mark Adelsberger, Orchard View Elementary School; Hayes Smith, Redbud Run Elementary School; Wendy Wharton Stonewall Elementary School; Rylee Plaugher, Admiral Richard E. Byrd Middle School; Keith Lessard, Frederick County Middle School; Lesley Babe, James Wood Middle School; Wendy Knox, Robert E. Aylor Middle School; Angela Bean, Millbrook High School; Cassandra Lockwood, Dowell J. Howard Center; and Susan Madden, Senseny Road School/Northwestern Regional Educational Programs.
