WINCHESTER — About 100 people visited Winchester Ciderworks in Frederick County on Saturday evening to drink wassail, ring bells and bless this year’s apple crop.
Winchester Ciderworks makes hard cider from apples. This was the second year for the event.
Orchard wassailing is an English custom dating to the 12th century. It involves singing, drinking and blessing apple trees to ensure a good harvest.
The evening began at 6 p.m. with live music and food. At 7 p.m., Winchester Ciderworks co-owner Diane Kearns led about 60 guests to a raging bonfire in an apple orchard behind the business at 2504 North Frederick Pike. Along the way they rang bells and made noise to scare off evil spirits that might harm this year’s crop.
Winchester resident Beka Taylor was dubbed Queen Pomona by the crowd in honor of the goddess of fruitful abundance. She blessed the entire orchard, and other wassailers blessed individual trees.
“I was made for this moment,” said Taylor, who just happened to stop by Winchester Ciderworks while en route to a thrift shop with her mother and girlfriend. “I also meditate with trees and stuff all the time so this is basically me. This [event] is really, really cool. You are bringing people together, you are bringing nature together. We don’t prioritize nature at all, so being a part of something like this is pretty incredible.”
Taylor, who moved to Winchester three months ago, said the Orchard Wassail Celebration is an example of what she loves about the area.
“Things like this I really love about Winchester, because they have rituals and traditions like this,” Taylor said. “Especially with apples being such a huge part of the culture here, I think it’s really important. It just makes you connected nature. Closer to what’s really important. I am Pomona down to my core, baby.”
Kearns started the event last year after reading a book on cidery in England that featured a chapter on wassailing. She said she loves the history behind orchard wassailing. She attributed the event’s popularity at Winchester Ciderworks to people wanting to have a unique experience.
She said this year’s wassail cider was fermented pear juice aged in a rum barrel, crafted especially for the occasion.
“It is really good,” Kearns said.
Kearns, president of Fruit Hill Orchard Inc., a local apple-growing business, said last year’s harvest was good.
“It worked pretty well,” Kearns said about the harvest. “We got watered on, but not too much like 2018. It dried near the end, but it didn’t affect the apples much. Maybe we can attribute that to the wassail.”
Natalie Meltzer, who was among Saturday night’s wassailers, said she likes bringing back old traditions. Gemma Felton, who attended with her husband and two children, appreciated that the event was family-friendly.
Another wassailer, Kelynn Powell, said she knew about wassailing because she is a history major.
“So wassailing I knew and was pretty excited about, because you don’t typically come across old English practices here in Virginia,” Powell said. “So my friends told me about it and I was like, ‘Let’s do this.’ I was not actually expecting them to have Pomona the goddess. I knew there was going to be a fire. [I] did not know about making the noise, the chanting. I think it’s cool to keep an old English tradition here in the U.S.”
For more about Winchester Ciderworks, visit winchesterciderworks.com.
