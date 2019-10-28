WINCHESTER — For the past 17 years, there’s been a place where adults with disabilities can have some Halloween fun.
Lorraine and Roger Miller, both members of the Back Creek Ruritan Club, organize the free Halloween party each year.
On Friday night, the Youth Development Center was filled with guests and volunteers from the The Arc of Northern Shenandoah Valley and the Back Creek Ruritan Club. The Arc is an advocacy organization for people with intellectual and developmental disabilities.
“It’s just a really great time to come and dance the night away,” said Niki Pangle, executive director of The Arc.
Pangle, who has a child with disabilities, said being involved with the party is a great way to give back to the community. Her favorite part is watching everyone dance, even though some of the costumes this year were “downright scary,” she said with a laugh.
“It’s just really cool to see everyone let loose,” Pangle said.
Roger Miller has been involved with The Arc for more than 45 years and previously served as the organization’s president. He is among the people who help get donations for the party. In addition to dancing, the evening of fun featured dinner, door prizes, and even balloon animals.
“If it wasn’t for the local support, we couldn’t do it,” Miller said. “It’s very rewarding, very fulfilling.”
Costumes at Friday’s party included Pennywise, the clown from Stephen King’s thriller “It,” a rapper, a Redskins football player, the Mad Hatter from “Alice in Wonderland” and a panda.
Abbie Labiche, of Winchester, came to the party dressed as the clown from “It” because she likes scary movies. She said the party is fun because she gets to dance and make new friends.
“I like dressing up,” said Lisa Barlett, of Winchester, who came to party in a panda costume. This was her second year attending.
Nicky Baxter, of Winchester, who dressed as a rapper for the party, agreed that the dancing was the best part of the party.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.