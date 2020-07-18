WINCHESTER — The city’s Historic District was created to preserve the traditional architectural appearance of Old Town Winchester. The rules for construction and renovation within the district were recommended by the U.S. Department of the Interior and are enforced by the Winchester Board of Architectural Review (BAR).
Anyone who buys a building in downtown Winchester is made aware of the rules and understands they have to follow Historic District guidelines. Sometimes, though, a property owner is not in a financial position to invest extra money on BAR-approved construction materials, and the prospect of spending several thousand dollars more than anticipated creates tension between the applicant and the board.
That happened at Thursday afternoon’s BAR meeting. Contractor Michael Warshaw of The Neher Group Inc. in Chalfont, Pa., spoke with the board on behalf of Betty Laws, the owner of a single-family home at 416 S. Cameron St. that dates to 1810. Warshaw said Laws has lived there since before the Historic District was created in 1967.
Her home’s wood-frame windows are rotting, Warshaw said, and its aluminum siding needs replaced. Laws wants to update her dwelling with new vinyl siding and vinyl-clad window frames because those items are more affordable, require little maintenance and are more energy efficient.
As a general rule, though, the BAR is opposed to the use of vinyl on historic buildings.
Warshaw said the houses on both sides of Laws’ home already have vinyl siding, but BAR Chairman Kyle Hopkins said those houses were approved for wood siding and he had no explanation for how they ended up with vinyl exteriors.
Hopkins said the BAR would probably consider aluminum-clad windows and a like-for-like replacement of the home’s aluminum siding, as well as other substitute materials allowed under its guidelines, but vinyl products on pre-1947 structures is strictly prohibited.
“Everything that you’re saying could be approved is significantly more costly, less energy efficient for the homeowner, requires maintenance,” Warshaw said. “Ms. Laws is an elderly widow with a limited income and no ability to do the maintenance work.”
“As a Board of Architectural Review, our main focus is looking at the compatibility with downtown,” Hopkins replied. “That’s often independent of the [construction project’s] cost, but we definitely try to work with homeowners and businesses in the district.”
The BAR offered to table Laws’ renovation request to give Warshaw more time to find acceptable, affordable replacement products, but the contractor was not interested.
“Ms. Laws can’t afford the other materials that you outlined,” Warshaw said. “Is it better for her house to continue to fall apart and be an eyesore on your street, or is it better for it to be updated and look nice? ... The reasoning here boggles my mind.”
Near the end of a tense 30-minute discussion during the meeting held via conference call, Warshaw stopped responding to the board’s questions. The BAR then voted unanimously to deny Laws’s renovation request.
“We do have to draw that line,” Hopkins said. “It’s a difficult position that we’re in.”
Attending Thursday afternoon’s Winchester Board of Architectural Review meeting were Chairman Kyle Hopkins, Vice Chairwoman Beth Elgin and members Kevin Walker, Patricia Jackson, Don Packard Jr. and Samar Jafri. Geraldine Kiefer was absent.
The simple answer is to set up a GoFundMe account or something similar
to collect donations to help in these situations.
It is important to maintain the architectural integrity. But it is also important to help longtime residents who get caught in these situations. This is one problem that money can solve.
"Warshaw said Laws has lived there since before the Historic District was created in 1967." That means she did not choose to live in the Historic District, but should be grandfathered in since she predated it. So, rather than be irrelevant, the BAR should either help her fix it up or help her sell. As it is, they only left her one real choice - do nothing. Way to go BAR!
