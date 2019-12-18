WINCHESTER — The head of a synthetic marijuana ring admitted guilt on Tuesday, while his niece received a six-year sentence with all of it suspended except for 11 weeks time served.
Feras F. H. Qaza, 45, pleaded guilty in Frederick County Circuit Court to possession with intent to distribute AMB-FUNICA — a synthetic marijuana about 85 times more potent than natural marijuana — and conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute. Earlier, Aziza Ayesh, 25, of the 9500 block of Avenue N in Brooklyn, N.Y., was sentenced on possession with intent to distribute and conspiracy to distribute charges. She was found guilty in a bench trial in February.
The plea and sentencing are over an April 26, 2017, raid on Qaza’s home in the 100 block of Hampton Court by the Northwest Regional Drug and Gang Task Force in which 33 pounds of AMB-FUNICA as well as chemicals and packaging materials were seized. Also seized was $39,533 in cash and a money counting machine.
Daniel H. Cohan, the county assistant commonwealth’s attorney who prosecuted the case, said the raid was prompted by three anonymous tips. He said the pot was worth between $150,000 and $300,000 on the street.
Ayesh twice picked up chemicals at a post office in Chapel Hill, N.C., for Qaza. In texts included in court documents, Ayesh said she made the trips because she needed money for car payments and rent. “I have no money and I’m gonna lose everything I’ve got,” she texted Qaza.
Cohan said Qaza, a Jordanian citizen, asked Ayesh to take the rap when the raid occurred because he feared being deported. Ayesh is a U.S. citizen. Qaza is scheduled to be sentenced at 9 a.m. on March 27.
Sentencing guideline recommendations for Ayesh called for a minimum of nine months, a midpoint of one year and five months and a maximum of one year and seven months. In seeking a sentence under the guidelines, Cohan cited Ayesh’s lack of a criminal record and cooperation with authorities.
Attorney David Hensley said after Ayesh’s sentencing that she is anxious to move on with her life. “She’s glad to have this case behind her,” he said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.