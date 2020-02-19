BERRYVILLE — Residents of Gun Barrel Road near White Post are fed up with large trucks causing traffic chaos while hauling dirt through their neighborhood.
“It’s damaging to the roadway and dangerous to us,” Nora Kelleher told the Clarke County Board of Supervisors on Tuesday.
Kelleher estimated that as many as 40 to 50 trucks sometimes travel the road within an hour.
Gun Barrel Road is about 17 feet wide, but the trucks are 12 feet wide, Kelleher said. That makes it necessary for passing trucks to swerve into culverts to avoid hitting each other, she said.
“It’s going to turn my property into a mud ditch eventually,” said Stephen Lowe, who also lives along the road.
He mentioned that in certain spots along it, there are “significant drop-offs” that vehicles could go over, potentially harming the people inside.
Keller said, however, that for the past day or so, the truck traffic has “been blessedly nonexistent.”
That may be due to conversations that Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT) employees have had with a project manager at the lakeside development.
At least two properties along Gun Barrel are accepting loads of dirt, to the understanding of residents and officials.
White Post District Supervisor Bev McKay said he visited one site and discovered “an enormously huge pile of dirt.” He estimated it to be larger than the supervisors’ meeting room at the Berryville-Clarke County Government Center.
Gun Barrel runs between two major highways: Lord Fairfax Highway (U.S. 340) and John Mosby Highway (U.S. 50).
Ed Carter, resident engineer at VDOT’s regional office in Edinburg, said the project manager has asked truck drivers to use those highways when delivering dirt to locations along Gun Barrel that are closest to U.S. 50.
That apparently is happening, he said. He does not know if it will continue, though.
Regardless, “there is nothing legally that VDOT can do to prohibit the use of Gun Barrel Road” by large trucks, Carter said.
Law-enforcement officials would have to address any problems with trucks speeding or being overweight, he said.
“If it gets too bad,” he said of the truck problem, “we’ll make a request” for police to get involved.
McKay, the board’s vice chairman, said someone told him that VDOT apparently has already been out to Gun Barrel Road to examine the trucks.
Still, “it’s a thing we need to watch” to see if the problems persist, said supervisors Chairman David Weiss, who represents the Buckmarsh District.
Carter visits the supervisors’ monthly meetings to update them on rural highway projects.
Among other matters he mentioned:
• Shoulder repairs have been completed along Va. 7 (Harry Byrd Highway) in both directions between Va. 653 (Kimble Road) and the Loudoun County line.
• Brush trimming has been finished along Va. 680 (Smallwood Lane). Trimming is continuing along Va. 608 (Parshall Road) and Va. 729 (Trapp Hill Road).
• Grading is continuing along various roads without hard surfaces.
• Storm debris has been removed at several locations, and
• Pothole patching is occurring and will continue as VDOT learns about locations needing it.
Also, Carter said VDOT is working to try and restrict truck traffic along Va. 612 (Shepherds Mill Road). But a small part of the road runs through Loudoun County, which must give its approval to restrictions, he said.
Because of the way county codes are written, “they can’t restrict roads in your county, and you can’t restrict roads in their county” unless permission is granted, Carter said.
Va. 612 is narrow, and residents frequently have voiced concerns about the road — such as speeding vehicles — to Clarke officials.
More coverage of Tuesday’s supervisors meeting will appear in The Winchester Star later this week.
Unless there has been a huge geopolitical boundary shift in the last 24 hours, Shepherds Mill Road lies entirely within Clarke County. Not sure what Loudoun has to do with it.
