WINCHESTER — When Gerald Wayne Marple Jr. appeared in Frederick General District Court on Jan. 3 in connection with the fatal shooting of Walter Ray Long Jr., he insisted he wasn’t a felon.
He was right. A charge of possession of a firearm by a felon against Marple was dropped on Jan. 10 by the Frederick County Commonwealth’s Attorney’s Office because his 2008 conviction in Berkeley County, West Virginia, for illegal possession of explosives had been amended from a felony to a misdemeanor.
Frederick County Deputy Commonwealth’s Attorney Andrew M. Robbins said on Wednesday that Marple, who has admitted to shooting Long in the back in his Dicks Hollow Road home on Dec. 30, was arrested on the gun charge following the killing because authorities mistakenly believed he was a convicted felon.
Robbins said the conviction for illegally possessing explosives without a permit showed up as a felony instead of a misdemeanor in the National Crime Information Center data base. The Star on Friday mistakenly reported Marple had been convicted of a felony based on the gun charge and information from the Berkeley County Circuit Court Clerk’s Office.
Robbins said after his office received the conviction order, it showed the 45-year-old Marple pleaded to a misdemeanor and received a 30-day suspended sentence on the explosives charge.
Marple is currently being held at the Northwestern Regional Adult Detention Center on Fort Collier Road on a misdemeanor failure to appear in Frederick General District Court charge related to a shoplifting allegation. He also has pending felony charges in Frederick Circuit Court related to alleged forgeries of motor vehicle documents. No other charges have been filed against him in connection with Long’s shooting.
According to police, Marple has admitted to shooting Long, a 32-year-old county resident. Marple and his girlfriend, Renee Hope Johnson, have said Marple fired a single shot from a hunting rifle in self defense after he was hit in the head by a metal pipe wielded by Jeffrey Brian Smith, who entered the home with Long to retrieve the rifle. Smith claims Marple stole the gun from him.
Smith, who has been charged with malicious wounding, has admitted to standing over Marple in Marple’s bedroom with a metal pipe, but he denies hitting him in the head. Police said Marple had a bruise around his left eye and by his left hand.
The shooting case remains open, with a report from the Frederick County Sheriff’s Office expected to be sent to the commonwealth’s attorney’s office at the end of the month.
Last week, investigators obtained search warrants for DNA samples from Marple and Smith. Metal pipes found in the home were also sent to the Virginia Department of Forensic Science to check for DNA.
