BERRYVILLE — Gun rights supporters are hoping to persuade the Clarke County Board of Supervisors to declare the county a Second Amendment sanctuary.
A petition on the website change.org in support of the measure had collected 846 signatures as of 3 p.m. Monday. The goal was 1,000.
“By signing this petition,” the website states, “you are requesting that Clarke County remain a place of Constitutional rights by asking the Board of Supervisors not to approve any expenditures or actions that would infringe on the Second Amendment. A further request is that the Board of Supervisors specifically states, in writing, that Clarke County is a Second Amendment (“2A”) sanctuary county. We further ask that the Board of Supervisors call a special meeting to vote on this measure by the end of 2019. This petition will be delivered to the Board of Supervisors and presented accordingly.”
The board will meet at 1 and 6:30 p.m. today at the Berryville-Clarke County Government Center, 101 Chalmers Court. Nothing regarding the Second Amendment is on the agenda for either session. Yet public comment periods are scheduled for both.
“Based on social media posts and inquiries, the Clarke County Board of Supervisors anticipates Tuesday’s meeting — both the afternoon and evening sessions — will be well-attended” by people interested in the issue, county Public Information Director Cathy Kuehner wrote in an email Monday afternoon.
Board Chairman David Weiss, who represents the Buckmarsh District, did not return a phone call for comment.
According to The Associated Press, the Second Amendment sanctuary movement has spread across Virginia since the Nov. 5 election, when Democrats gained majority control of both legislative chambers.
Democratic Gov. Ralph Northam has said his party’s leaders, during the 2020 General Assembly session, will push for gun control measures. Among them are requiring universal background checks, limiting how often guns can be purchased and banning certain firearms deemed assault weapons.
As of Monday, 76 out of 95 counties, as well as nine out of 38 independent cities and 13 towns, had adopted resolutions pronouncing themselves sanctuaries.
In a unanimous vote on Wednesday, the Frederick County Board of Supervisors adopted a resolution opposing any laws that would infringe on Second Amendment rights to keep and bear arms. About 1,000 people attended the meeting at the County Administration Building on North Kent Street in Winchester.
Whether such resolutions can help localities avoid enforcing state and federal firearms laws — and are not just expressions of support for gun owners’ rights — is questionable, according to legal experts and law-enforcement officials.
Clarke County Sheriff Tony Roper declined to comment at this time.
Not all efforts to convince localities to declare themselves Second Amendment sanctuaries have been successful, at least not immediately.
At a recent Berryville Town Council meeting, local real estate agent Richie Blick asked the council to declare the town a sanctuary. But the panel took no action and did not indicate it will consider doing so.
Blick was the lone speaker on the issue.
Likewise, Winchester City Council took no action on a sanctuary request during a recent meeting attended by more than 100 people, many in support of the city becoming a sanctuary.
