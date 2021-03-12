WINCHESTER — The shooter and getaway driver in a non-fatal, drive-by shooting that riddled a home with bullets in 2019 will each be imprisoned up to eight years.
In a plea bargain on Thursday in Frederick County Circuit Court, Joshua Michael Scaperotto, 25, was sentenced to 50 years with 42 years suspended. Shooter James Bailey McKeegan received the same sentence on March 5.
McKeegan's state sentencing guidelines recommended a minimum of four years, 11 months, a midpoint of nine years, three months, and a maximum of eleven years, one month. Scaperotto's guidelines called for a minimum of four years, eight months, a midpoint of eight years, nine months, and a maximum of 10½ years.
Marie D. Acosta, a county assistant commonwealth's attorney, told Judge Alexander R. Iden that McKeegan and Scaperotto were targeting a man in a home on Old Baltimore Road. The man told police the Sept. 23, 2019, shooting was in retaliation for him stealing two ounces of marijuana from McKeegan. An ounce of marijuana has a street value of about $365 in Virginia.
Acosta said Scaperotto confessed when questioned by police. He said he and McKeegan planned to enter the home and assault the man, but worried he might have guns, so a drive-by shooting was done. None of the six people in the home were injured in the shooting.
Police found 19 bullet holes. Two were in a car parked near the home. Six shell casings from the 9 mm and .45 caliber semi-automatic pistols used in the shooting also were recovered. The pistols had been borrowed from a man in Stephens City and were confiscated by police.
Police previously said that McKeegan told them that he and another man in the car fired the shots. However, investigators said they didn't have enough evidence to charge the man.
Andrew M. Robbins, the deputy commonwealth attorney who prosecuted McKeegan, said in an interview that he wasn't convinced there was a third man. "We got the two guys who we knew were involved and both confessed to it," Robbins said.
McKeegan, 22, of the 400 block of Shenandoah Place in Winchester, pleaded guilty to five counts each of attempted malicious wounding, shooting from a vehicle and shooting into an occupied building.
Scaperotto, of the 100 block of Castlebridge Court in Frederick County, pleaded to five counts each of being an accomplice to shooting from a vehicle, shooting into an occupied building and conspiracy to malicious wounding.
Both men have been jailed since November of 2019, and their sentences include time served. Upon release, each will be on five years of supervised probation followed by five years of unsupervised probation. They must pay a combined $2,156 in restitution. By pleading guilty to felonies, they forfeit their gun rights.
Attorney Jillian D. Curfman, who represented Scaperotto, didn't return calls Thursday afternoon. Attorney Thomas Lemuel Fox, who represented McKeegan, said his client agreed to the plea deal because he wasn't charged for each shot he fired. McKeegan also risked a longer sentence if convicted at trial. "He'll serve up to eight years, but he'll still get out at a reasonable age where he can put his life together," Fox said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.