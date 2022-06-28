WINCHESTER — A 33-year-old Winchester man will serve three years in prison for robbing a North Loudoun Street 7-Eleven with a BB gun on Christmas Eve 2020.
Patrick Brian Goodman entered pleas of no contest Tuesday morning in Winchester Circuit Court to felony charges of armed robbery and a first offense of using a firearm in the commission of a felony.
Goodman received a 10-year suspended sentence and five years of supervised probation for the robbery charge, while the firearm charge earned him three years in prison. The three-year sentence cannot be suspended because it is the mandatory minimum punishment for someone who uses a firearm while committing a felony in Virginia.
Additionally, Goodman was ordered to pay $890 in restitution to the 7-Eleven he robbed.
Goodman's alleged accomplice in the robbery, 38-year-old Shelby Lynn Cave of Bunker Hill, West Virginia, is charged with a single felony count of armed robbery. She is being held without bond in the Northwestern Regional Adult Detention Center, and a trial date in her case is expected to be scheduled during a Sept. 8 hearing in Winchester Circuit Court.
According to information from the Winchester Police Department, Goodman and Cave reportedly robbed the 7-Eleven convenience store at 705 N. Loudoun St. on Dec. 31, 2020, which was one day after Cave's 37th birthday.
Goodman walked into the store alone around 1 a.m. while carrying a handgun and wearing a black ski mask. The gun was actually a BB gun but it resembled a Glock semi-automatic pistol, police reported.
"Goodman entered the store, approached the clerk, pulled out a firearm and demanded money, to which the clerk complied," according to a media release issued by the Winchester Police Department in February 2021. "Cave awaited in a getaway vehicle and drove the two away from the scene."
Goodman tossed the BB gun from the car while he and Cave were driving through the 2800 block of North Frederick Pike (U.S. 522). Police said they later found the weapon shattered into several pieces.
Investigators were unable to locate Goodman and Cave on the day of the holdup, but in the weeks following the crime, a total of five people, including Cave's father, contacted police to say the pair had committed the robbery.
On Feb. 16, 2021, Goodman and Cave were both being held on unrelated charges — grand larceny for him, possession with the intent to distribute drugs for her — in the Northwestern Regional Adult Detention Center when Winchester Police Department investigators formally charged them with armed robbery.
If Cave is convicted of armed robbery, she faces a maximum sentence of 20 years in prison and a $100,000 fine.
