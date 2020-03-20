A man who threatened four KFC employees with a gun is being sought by police.
The man is accused of pushing past an employee at the back door of the KFC at 885 Fox Drive around 10:05 p.m. on Sunday, according to a news release from Lt. Keith Covert, Frederick County Sheriff’s Office spokesman. An employee told police she was taking out trash when she saw the man walking toward her. She said she tried to lock the door, but he forced his way into the restaurant.
Once inside, the man is accused of displaying a pistol and ordering the four employees who were there to lie on the floor. They said he told them he was looking for someone while walking around the restaurant. The man then left. Covert said in an email that no one was hurt in the incident and nothing was stolen.
The suspect is described as a black man in his 30s with a medium build. He was wearing a blue-hooded sweatshirt, black jeans and black shoes. His face was covered with a blue bandanna. Covert said no video surveillance images of the man were available, and police are unsure if he fled in a vehicle after leaving the restaurant.
