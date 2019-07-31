WINCHESTER — An argument at a wedding led to gunplay, according to a Winchester man who told police a city resident pointed a pistol at him shortly after the wedding.
Carlyle McNickle said he argued with Carlos Augustus Walker at the wedding in Frederick County on Saturday, according to a criminal complaint written by police Cpl. Brittney Kotynski-Neer. McNickle said he returned home early Sunday morning to his home in the 900 block of Allen Drive and was confronted by Walker who McNickle said was carrying a pistol.
“McNickle said Walker threatened to kill him for disrespecting him,” Kotynski-Neer wrote. “McNickle said Walker was approximately 10 feet from him at one point and he was pointing a firearm directly at him. McNickle was scared and injured himself when fleeing in the opposite direction.”
Walker, who lives on the first block of West Monmouth Street, was charged with brandishing a firearm and is due in Winchester General District Court at 8:30 a.m. Aug. 30. The 37-year-old Walker’s criminal record includes convictions for assault and battery and destruction of property.
