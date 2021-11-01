WINCHESTER — A city woman is accused of pointing a pistol at her husband in Frederick County.
The incident happened in a home in the 2400 block of Berryville Pike (Va. 7) on Oct. 24, according to the criminal complaint of Deputy Anthony R. Ament of the county Sheriff's Office. The husband said after an argument, Patricia Haynes pulled the pistol from the small of her back and pointed it at him. He said she fled the home after he called 911. Ament wrote that the man's mother said she saw Haynes with a black object in her hand when Haynes drove away.
Lt. Warren W. Gosnell, Sheriff's Office spokesman, didn't provide answers to emailed questions from The Winchester Star last week about what the argument was about and whether a gun was recovered. Haynes, 49, of the first block of Glaize Avenue in Winchester, was arrested and charged with brandishing a firearm. She is due in Frederick/Winchester Juvenile and Domestic Relations Court at 9 a.m. on Nov. 8.
