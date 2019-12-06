WINCHESTER — A Bunker Hill, W.Va., driver is accused of pointing a pistol at another driver in a road rage incident on Nov. 28.
Zachary Shane Anderson and another driver exchanged words about Anderson cutting off people in traffic on Interstate 81 in Frederick County, according to a criminal complaint and Frederick County Sheriff’s Office spokesman Lt. Keith Covert. The driver said Anderson then pointed a semi-automatic pistol at him.
Covert said in an email that deputies stopped Anderson’s vehicle as it exited I-81 onto Front Royal Pike (U.S. 522). He said a .40-caliber pistol matching the description of the one allegedly used in the incident was found in the vehicle and confiscated. Covert said Anderson admitted to displaying the pistol, but denied pointing it at the driver.
Anderson, of the first block of Darien Drive, was charged with brandishing a firearm. Sheriff Lenny Millholland said on Thursday that deputies were unable to determine if Anderson has a concealed pistol permit in West Virginia. If he does not, Millholland said he will also be charged with carrying a concealed weapon.
The 30-year-old Anderson’s driving record includes convictions for reckless driving, speeding, improper passing, failure to control and driving without a license. He is scheduled to be arraigned in Frederick General District Court at 1 p.m. on Dec. 16.
(7) comments
Well he just lost his 2nd amendment rights. Good.
I agree with Revben's comments. This man is a danger to our community and needs to be taken off the roads.
It's gratifying to see one of these cocky "nobody bothers me" types finally get what's coming to them. He needs to be taken off the highway for a while so he learns that driving is a privilege and not a right. He's also a disgrace and frustration to those who recognize the likewise awesome responsibility of gun ownership. This is the type of person who should not own a gun.
Amen to that.
His crime was not waiting until Frederick County is a gun sanctuary county. They don't need no stickin' gun laws!
The other day, a sailor went on a rampage and killed people with his service weapon. Apparently, all the factors you so count on...being in the military, his weapon a government supplied weapon to a member of the military in active service, and all the gun laws a state can afford.....did nothing to stop him.
Smell that, CRT? That's your straw man burning.
