WINCHESTER — A Strasburg man confessed to firing a gunshot during a fight outside a bar on May 14, police said.
Deputy John T. Fauver of the Frederick County Sheriff’s Office wrote in a criminal complaint that Derek William Lawrance “admitted to firing a shot while males were attempting to jump him.” The shooting occurred outside the Blue Fox Billiards, Bar and Grill at 1160 Millwood Pike (U.S. 50) and was called in to police at 1:51 a.m.
Sheriff Lenny Millhollland said in an email that Lawrance argued with people who had argued with his wife. Millholland didn’t say what the argument was over, but said it was alcohol-related.
“Deputies believe the shot he admits firing was not in self-defense,” Millholland said of Lawrance, who has a concealed carry pistol permit.
Lawrance’s Glock semi-automatic pistol used in the shooting was confiscated by police.
Lawrance, 31, of the 700 block of Colley Block Road, was charged with shooting in a public place. He is free on a $1,500 bond and due in Frederick General District Court at 1 p.m. June 14.
