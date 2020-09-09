WINCHESTER — A Frederick County man accused of threatening to kill his family had his guns seized on Sept. 2 in the first seizure in the county under Virginia’s new red flag law.
The law, designed to reduce gun violence, took effect on July 1. It passed in the Democratic-controlled legislature on a party line vote on Jan. 24. Passage came two days after thousands of gun owners gathered at the capitol to protest the law and other gun safety measures they said infringe on their Second Amendment rights.
The first local seizure under the law occurred in Winchester in July. A 45-year-old man, who police said made repeated suicidal threats in a parking lot, surrendered three guns to police.
The Winchester Star isn't naming the 46-year-old county man because he hasn't been charged with a crime. His criminal record includes convictions for drunken driving and public intoxication.
The man's father and the man's son said he pointed a revolver at the son on Sept. 1, according to the petition for an emergency substantial risk order, which allowed the guns to be seized. The son said when his bank account is empty, his father said the "[expletive] will hit the fan" and that he couldn't wait to get "the family together in one room."
Sheriff Lenny Millholland said in an email on Tuesday said the man's relatives don't want to press charges, but charges being filed hasn't been ruled out. Police seized two semi-automatic rifles, a hunting rifle and three pistols from the man.
Millholland said his office doesn't want to seize anyone's guns. "[But] there are times, unfortunately, when someone's actions and mental status cause rise to protect the family, the public and that of the person who owns the weapons," he said.
The law gives authorities 14 days to hold seized guns before a court hearing is held in which gun owners can ask that their guns be returned. The man's hearing is scheduled at 9 a.m. on Friday. At the hearing, the judge has the option of issuing a 180-day substantial risk order allowing the guns to stay seized. He could allow the emergency order to expire on Sept. 16 allowing the guns to be returned.
(16) comments
Sounds like a good law. Until it's used for insidious purposes. Unfortunately, that day will probably soon come.
probably the least thought-out comment here...
The public safety comes first. If you do not believe that you are living in the wrong country. Rights have responsibilities - and they are not absolute. If you don't believe that you are living in the wrong country. The rule of law means that we all do not do as we please without regard to the safety of others.
Please gun control advocates have sympathy for the 2A folks. They are saddened that they are losing the right to discipline family members with firearms. Outrageous intrusion of god given right.
"Gun safety" -- misspelled "gun confiscation", comrade Goodenow!
"thoughts and prayers"
You are lacking both.
So someone making threats needs to keep his guns because......?
He has not been charged, so it's pretty much hearsay. Do you want people to have you arrested without due process, based on what someone claimed you did? I know you won't answer honestly as you never do, but I continue to hold out hope.
Great job Sheriff!
The new law working as intended.
Bryan Nuri?
Your family must be so proud of you.....disgusting
Reported and verified by anonymous sources. Good enough for Democrats.
I guess the Woodward audio tapes are good enough for you then?
Hush, goat boy. Once you come out of cowardly anonymity, you may speak my name.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.