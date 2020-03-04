Volunteer Elise Stine-Dolinar sits in the kitchen sink of a Habitat for Humanity home in Winchester as fellow volunteer De' Nae Whittington reads the instructions for the installation of window blinds to her Tuesday. The pair were among eight women with the United Way Society of Emerging Leaders program who volunteered their time to work on the house at 431 West Lane.
(1) comment
Very nice. Great job Habitat, and great job United Way!!
