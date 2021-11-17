WINCHESTER — Blue Ridge Habitat for Humanity turned a corner Tuesday morning, positioning itself as an organization that can help meet Winchester's growing demand for affordable housing rather than one that only assists financially struggling homeowners on a case-by-case basis.
"This is truly an amazing, wonderful day, certainly a milestone for the organization," said the Winchester-based nonprofit's executive director, Kim Herbstritt.
Blue Ridge Habitat for Humanity serves local low-income residents by making it possible for them to buy a quality home. Traditionally, Habitat clients are selected before homes are built for them, but the nonprofit has decided to create a second pathway to homeownership where affordable homes are built before their future residents are selected.
"The opportunities and potential exist there to really create transition and change in the community," Herbstritt said.
The first step toward that transition took place on Tuesday morning with a groundbreaking ceremony for Norris Village, a small residential development in the 400 block of West Lane in Winchester where Blue Ridge Habitat plans to build five single-family homes.
"We're working hard to move from an affordable home builder to an affordable housing developer," Herbstritt told the approximately 50 people in attendance at the ceremony. "There's absolutely a need for affordable housing in our community, so we need to do more."
Kimberley Wilt, the organization's director of development and marketing, said families have already been selected for three of the five homes to be built in Norris Village. The remaining two homeowners will be chosen soon, most likely before their houses are constructed.
Habitat's core mission is to provide affordable housing to low-income individuals and families, so it incorporates elements of construction, mortgage lending and social service work into each of its projects. Anyone who qualifies to buy a Habitat home is required to contribute 250 hours of sweat equity, which could involve assisting with his or her home's construction, developing financial plans and a household budget, helping out at other Habitat builds and so on.
Norris Village residents will also be required to contribute sweat equity. If their homes are already built, Wilt said, they'll need to assist with other Habitat construction projects, clear sites for future builds, put in hours at Habitat's ReStore at 400 Battaile Drive or perform other tasks that go toward their 250-hour requirement.
Jasmine Edwards knows all about Habitat's sweat-equity requirement. The single working mother put in hundreds of hours assisting with the construction of her house in Winchester's North End, located next to the new Norris Village development, and even helped with the building of her neighbor's Habitat home.
"I love my house," Edwards said during Tuesday's ceremony. "It's so affordable. I'm not freaking out about paying my mortgage on time because I know that I can do it."
Along with breaking ground for five new houses, Habitat officials on Tuesday also buried a "blessing box" — a small, hand-decorated box that contained well wishes and congratulations written down by those who attended the Norris Village ceremony.
"It contains the living dreams, the living hopes, the seeds of the future of these families [that will live in Norris Village]," said Doug Norell, vice president of the Valley Interfaith Council in Winchester.
Blue Ridge Habitat, which serves Winchester and Frederick, Clarke and Shenandoah counties, is celebrating its 25th anniversary this year. Herbstritt said the organization just closed on two homes in Mount Jackson, "so that makes a total of 84 homes we have built in those 25 years."
To learn more about Blue Ridge Habitat for Humanity, visit blueridgehabitat.org.
