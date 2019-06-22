WINCHESTER — Jasmine Edwards, Mary Burks and Kaleah Scott are three working mothers who don’t have much family support.
But they said on Friday they would be each other’s family as they settle into their new homes built by Blue Ridge Habitat for Humanity in Winchester’s North End neighborhood.
“I never thought this would happen to me, someone who is in the world by themselves,” said Burks, who supports her two children by working as a scheduler for Valley Health. “This is a blessing. I’m grateful.”
Edwards, Burks and Scott were ushered into their new homes with a celebration on Friday. A few dozen people gathered in Scott’s and Edwards’ shared backyard between West Lane and Highland Avenue. Burks’ house is nearby, on Fremont Street.
“I’m so excited to have an awesome neighbor and future babysitter,” Edwards, a mother of two who works at Chili’s restaurant, said about Scott, who is an in-home care provider and mother of four. “And a washer/dryer... no more laundromats. I’m so excited.”
Edwards said that when she first applied to Habitat for a new home, she didn’t think she would get one. “I really didn’t think this would actually happen.”
The nonprofit organization builds homes for qualifying families nationwide. Once a home is built, the family buys it with a down payment and pays the mortgage, which Habitat does not sell to an outside financial interest. Families also must put in “sweat equity” by helping build their new home.
Blue Ridge Habitat for Humanity, which serves Winchester and Frederick, Shenandoah and Clarke counties, worked with local partners including Handley High School’s Career and Technical Education program, Dowell J. Howard Center, United Bank and United Way of the Northern Shenandoah Valley to get the three homes built. Edward’s managers from Chili’s even came out one day to help build her house.
The completion of the three homes brings the number of Habitat homes in the region to 78.
“Take this moment in your life... and pay it forward,” Amy Callis, the local chapter’s director of construction, told the new homeowners. “Kindness has incredible power.”
Callis, who has worked with Habitat since 2003, is leaving in about a month to spend more time with her family, she said, tearing up during her speech. She said it was a personal goal to finish all three houses before leaving. She said she hopes to come back in 15 years and find each of the three women enjoying their homes, having sent each of their kids off to college. “You guys are special. I only want the best for you.”
Matt Peterson, executive director of the local Habitat chapter, said he met Burks three years ago when he was seeking treatment for a torn ACL. She told him Habitat was something she had applied for in the past, and he encouraged her to apply again.
“I’m so grateful and proud,” Peterson said of the three women. “It’s a joyous time for us all.”
