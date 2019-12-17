WINCHESTER — More than a century after first opening its doors, the family-owned Hable’s Real Estate in downtown Winchester is closing.
Diane Walter, manager of the firm that offers commercial and residential rental properties in and around Winchester, said Hable’s has been selling off its holdings since September, when Barbara Bachrach Taylor, the company’s sole surviving owner, passed away at age 67.
The last two properties owned and managed by Hable’s are being sold this week, leaving Walter and the only other employee remaining from what was a staff of five, maintenance technician Jeff Whitlock, to clear out the firm’s offices at 49 S. Loudoun St. and make way for new owner Scott Rosenfeld, who bought the 90-year-old, single-story building on Nov. 14 for $395,000.
Three other Hable’s employees have already moved on to new jobs, said Walter, who would have celebrated her 23rd anniversary with the company in March.
“I started off as their secretary,” she said on Monday.
Whitlock said he spent 23 years with Hable’s, doing “a little bit of everything — carpentry, plumbing, just anything that needs to be fixed” at the company’s rental properties.
“They’ve always treated us like family,” Whitlock said of the Hable descendants, who have run the business since its founder, Herman H. Hable, died in 1957.
Herman Hable left the company to his sister, Rosa L. Flegenheimer, who in turn passed it along to her two daughters, Dorothy Bachrach and Rosa Schwartz.
When Bachrach died, her share of Hable’s went to her daughter, Barbara Bachrach Taylor. Schwartz then turned over her half to her four children, who decided to get out of the business about three years ago and sold their share of the company’s holdings to Taylor.
On Sept. 5, Taylor died after a brief bout with pancreatic cancer at her home in Vancouver, British Columbia. She had no children, and there were no other Hable descendants interested in running the business.
“Her passing triggered the sale of the company and all its properties,” Walter said.
The business operation couldn’t find a buyer, but all of its rental properties were sold in a short period of time to a variety of buyers.
At its peak, Hable’s Real Estate owned and managed more than 250 rental properties in and around Winchester, including about 25% of the buildings on the Loudoun Street Mall. By the time of Taylor’s death, the number of properties had dropped to 108.
Walter said Taylor was committed to providing quality rentals at affordable rates, a statement echoed by Taylor’s widower, John Taylor.
“Her standard was that each place we had to rent was to be in a condition that she personally would be comfortable living there,” John Taylor wrote to The Winchester Star. “She enforced that demand to management by going so far as to make a complaint to city housing inspectors about units that failed to meet her standards ...”
“People that didn’t make a lot of money still could afford a house that was nice and clean and safe, something to be proud to live in,” Walter said.
Walter said Hable’s has always strived to take care of its customers, and its customers have been good to them. She said several tenants rented from Hable’s for decades, including two generations of one family that lived in the same apartment for 77 years.
Taylor and the owners that came before her were also good to the people who worked at Hable’s.
“For the most part, when people would come to work here, they would stay a long time because it was a nice place to work, and they were nice people to work for,” Walter said.
“She treated us just like family,” Whitlock added.
When asked about his career plans following the closure of the Hable’s office, Whitlock said, “I have no idea.”
Whitlock and Walter had hoped someone would buy the business operation and keep them on, but that didn’t happen. Instead, everything remaining at the office is being donated or sold, and the proceeds will go to Taylor’s widower.
“I might end up in a factory,” Whitlock said. “I only have five or six years left before I retire. If I can just jump around until then, I’ll be fine.”
“I’m going to take a little time off, then I’ll fine something,” said Walter, who is also a licensed Realtor.
Once the sale of the last two Hable’s properties closes this week, all that will be left for Walter and Whitlock to do is clear out company headquarters on the Loudoun Street Mall. They have until Jan. 31 to take care of all the files, computers, furnishings and office equipment, but Walter said they may have everything wrapped up by the end of the year.
“It’s going to be tough,” Whitlock said of leaving Hable’s for the last time.
Walter agreed. “It’s been a fun place to work.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.