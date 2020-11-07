WINCHESTER — A Hagerstown, Maryland, man was arrested Friday in connection with the homicide of 29-year-old Winchester resident Kevin Michael Riley.
Riley, of the 500 block of South Kent Street, was shot in the chest about 8:55 p.m. Oct. 28 in the parking lot of the Okinawa Japanese restaurant at 571 Adams Drive, where he had gone to eat dinner with friends. Winchester Police said witnesses told them the shooter fired one shot from a blue BMW sport utility vehicle with a Maryland license plate and then fled the scene.
On Nov. 5, detectives from the Winchester Police Department's Criminal Investigations Division obtained a murder warrant against Quadell Alik Grimes, 29, who lives on Little Elliot Drive.
On Friday evening, Grimes turned himself in, said Police Chief John Piper.
Piper said the department was not ready to give a motive for the killing or to comment on the connection between Riley and Grimes.
"From the onset of this investigation, the men and women of the Criminal Investigations Division have been dedicated and worked closely together to get us to this point in the investigation," said Piper in a news release. "Mr. Riley's family had been updated regularly, and the community should be assured that the WPD utilized every available resource to identify and charge the suspect in this case."
Hundreds of people attended a vigil for Riley, a Handley High School graduate, on Oct. 30 in Jim Barnett Park.
I'm glad they caught this piece of trash.
