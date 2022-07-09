WINCHESTER — The president did not stop in town for a visit, but some of his aircraft did.
Two VH-92A helicopters and two MV-22 military aircraft touched down Friday at Winchester Regional Airport to conduct operational testing.
The VH-92A has been undergoing testing and crew training to become the new presidential helicopter, according to Seapower Magazine. The craft, a product of Lockheed Martin, achieved initial operational capability in 2021 and full operational capability is expected next year, according to Seapower Magazine.
The fleet was deployed to the Winchester airport by the Marine Helicopter Squadron One — which is charged with transporting the president and vice president — in coordination with the White House Military Office.
Marine Helicopter Squadron One will use the VH-92A aircraft to transport the president and other parties as directed by the White House Military Office, according to Major Jay Hernandez, a Marine Corps Aviation spokesperson.
He said the tests conducted in Winchester included the evaluation of the squadron's ability to deploy the new aircraft to various sites in support of presidential travel.
Nick Sabo, Winchester Regional Airport's director, said “we are honored to be part of this exercise today," noting the significance of the Marine One Helicopter Squadron to the nation.
“And we're thankful that they chose Winchester to be part of the commissioning program for those new assets,” he said.
Sabo said on Friday the testing "was a one-day exercise."
“So nothing is being based out here. All the events of today will conclude today," he said on Friday. "And that's the extent of the tests.”
